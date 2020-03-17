Florida man pleads not guilty after 78-pound meth seizure in Montana

"Our law enforcement intelligence shows us high supply (of meth) is going to continue to keep availability high and prices low," he said. "One negative change is we expect more violence to come as the cartels vertically integrate further north and we start seeing more violence related to their involvement."

Imhoff was driving a minivan he had rented in Las Vegas five days earlier, court records said.

Imhoff said he was traveling to North Dakota. But the trooper said Imhoff could not provide an address in North Dakota, that his story seemed inconsistent and he was acting nervously, according to court documents

A K-9 unit alerted to drugs in the minivan, the trooper seized the vehicle and officials obtained a search warrant. The drugs were found under floor storage compartments in garbage bags, with some wrapped in duct tape, the documents state.

It's the largest amount of meth ever seen in a single traffic stop, shattering the previous record of 27 pounds during a 2017 stop. The 78 pounds was more meth than the Montana Highway Patrol seized in all of 2017.

Man who said he saw Yogi Bear in Yellowstone gets 15 years for 8 pounds of meth in spare tire A California man was sentenced to prison Thursday after a trooper found more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire of the ca…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2