The flu is widespread in Montana and the number of cases are up, according to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Influenza activity increased during the last week of 2019 with 307 new cases reported, according to a Montana influenza summary released on Dec. 29. Of those, 57 have been reported in Yellowstone County.
The latest numbers show an increase of more than 100 cases over the previous week, when about 200 cases were reported from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.
So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, there are a total of 789 cases, 46 hospitalizations and zero deaths reported across the state. Eight counties have reported zero cases of influenza. The most predominant influenza strain is Influenza B, the report states.
This flu season, Gallatin County has seen about 221 cases, with Yellowstone County following behind with 134 cases.