Yellowstone County has seen a rise in influenza cases since the new year began, where about 47 people have been hospitalized because of the flu, according to RiverStone Health.
To date, there have been 305 reported cases of influenza in Yellowstone County since the flu season started the first week of October. Nearly half of those cases were reported during the first two weeks of the new year, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
About 47 county residents have been hospitalized because of the flu while no deaths have been reported. Last flu season, Yellowstone County had 1,931 reported cases, 188 hospitalizations and 2 deaths resulting from the flu.
While these numbers aren't unusual for this time of year, the number of Influenza A and Influenza B cases for Yellowstone County are sitting at about 50/50, according to Kim Bailey, communicable disease program manager with RiverStone Health.
Usually, cases of the Influenza A strain circulate early in the flu season while Influenza B cases start showing up later in the season around February or March.
Bailey said she has no idea why there is nearly an equal amount of cases for each strain this season.
"I've never seen it happen before and I've been in the health department for almost 16 years," Bailey said. "I've never seen (Influenza B) circulate early in the season like this."
Bailey emphasized that it's not too late for people to get the flu immunization, since the cases usually peak around February and March. Box stores, clinics and certain pharmacies offer the flu shot during this time of year.
Those who are sick should stay home and keep their distance from others who are more vulnerable to the flu like infants and the elderly. Flu viruses are spread through the air from coughs or sneezes and through other surfaces and objects.
