Flyer encouraging absentee voting sparks confusion in Yellowstone County

A mailer from an advocacy group encouraging Yellowstone County residents to sign up to vote by mail has led to some confusion among county voters.

The mailer, sent by a group called the Patriots Foundation, encourages residents to register for an absentee ballot in preparation for this fall's election season. The problem is that the mailer was sent to residents already registered to vote, said Bret Rutherford, the county's elections administrator.

"Yellowstone County has been inundated with calls for the last several days and 100% of the fielded calls are from people already set to receive an absentee ballot on Oct. 9," Rutherford said in an email sent out Friday.

The callers have expressed confusion, believing the mailer came from the county elections office and that they've been dropped from the absentee ballot list, Rutherford said. Many callers are asking if they need to sign up again for a mail-in ballot.