Emergency crews from around Yellowstone County are responding to a multiple car collision on westbound lanes on Interstate 90 Saturday morning.
Multiple car crashes on I-90 west near mile marker 470 near West Arrow Creek Road is calling for extraction equipment and road delays in both westbound lanes, according to the Montana Department of Transportation and the Lockwood Volunteer Fire Department.
It's unclear how many cars are involved in the crash, but American Medical Response, ambulance services from Worden, Montana Highway Patrol and other emergency crews are responding to the scene.
Travelers are emphasized to drive slowly in this area, since fog and slick road conditions were likely causes of the crashes. The fog has reduced visibility to less than a mile, according to the Billings National Weather Service.
The dense fog, which formed Friday afternoon, continued to cause delays and cancellations for a handful of airlines including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Cape Air, Alaska Airlines, and others at the Billings International Airport.
Another crash Saturday morning involved multiple cars and semi trucks that slid off the road at mile marker 518 to 520 on I-90 about three miles east of Garryowen, according to MDT. The road has been reduced to single lane traffic.