The Big Sky Chorus will perform at Billings Food Bank's benefit dinner, themed “A Love Story in Song,” starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Fortin Culinary Center.
Tickets cost $15 per person for the concert, or $50 for the concert and a gourmet meal prepared by Chef David Maplethorpe, chef at the culinary center and former chef at The Rex. The menu includes sous vide tenderloin of beef with a Bordelaise sauce, or rosemary chicken breast with rosemary cream sauce, plus wine and all accompaniments.
Big Sky Chorus is a local group specializing in four-part close harmony in the barbershop style. The group became a charter member of the Barbershop Harmony Society in 1956. The Barbershop Harmony Society is legally and historically named the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America Inc.
For more than 30 years, the Billings Food Bank has served those less fortunate in our community and region. During the 2018 fiscal year, the organization provided 156,125 regular food boxes, 7,259 food boxes through the Senior Nutrition Program, 30,028 food boxes through the voucher system, 301,523 meals and snack lunches in addition to food boxes, 19,046 holiday food boxes; and 41,840 meals provided to other service organizations, according to a press release from the food bank.
Tickets to A Love Story in Song may be purchased at the Billings Food Bank or online at billingsfoodbank.com/donate-event-tickets.
For more information, call 259-2856.