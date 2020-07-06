Food bank plans Farm to Trunk distribution event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Food Bank will distribute a variety of grocery items from FarmLink, the USDA and local growers, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, the food bank’s parking lot at 2112 Fourth Ave. N.

Food items include chicken, beef, eggs, beans, lentils and split peas. Other items will also be available. Everyone is eligible to receive these items, according to a press release from the food bank. Those receiving food items are asked to be courteous and follow traffic instructions at the venue.

The FarmLink Project is a not-for-profit grassroots movement that connects farms with food banks to feed thousands in need while supporting essential jobs. They raise funds to acquire surplus produce from farms and suppliers and pay transportation costs in order to deliver fresh food to food banks in need.

