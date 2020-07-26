Food-conditioned black bear trapped and killed in Grand Teton National Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A female black bear was trapped and killed late last week in Grand Teton National Park because it had become conditioned to approach people for food, according to the National Park Service.

The announcement that the bear had been euthanized came in a press release issued by NPS last Friday.

"The decision to remove the bear from the population was based on recent activities in which the bear exhibited no fear of humans and was approaching humans looking for food," the press release says. "The bear was highly food conditioned and routinely visiting campsites and picnic tables and approaching vehicles in the Jenny Lake and String Lake areas."

In addition to those general descriptions of the bear's behavior, NPS cited one specific incident last Wednesday when the roughly 60-pound, 1 1/2-year-old bear walked up to a picnic table at a campsite and began eating food a family with children had set out.

Park staff responded shortly after and the family was relocated to another site. The area near their campsite was closed so the bear could be captured. A day later in the evening the bear was trapped and killed.

The NPS press release notes that feeding bears is illegal and that proper food storage and "responsible picnicking" are both important in bear country.

"Picnickers should only have immediate use items out so that if a bear approaches, food items can be quickly gathered and the opportunity for the bear to receive a food reward is removed," the press release says. "Visitors should store food and scented items in bear-resistant food lockers that are located throughout the park or in hard-sided vehicles. Do not burn waste in fire rings or leave litter in campsites."

