Food Network episode featuring Billings restaurant to air Thursday

An episode of a Food Network TV show featuring Billings restaurant Don Luis will air Thursday night.

The network's "Restaurant: Impossible" helped renovate the restaurant over a period of two days in September. Don Luis at 15 N. 26th St., will close around 6:30 p.m. Thursday so that staff can watch the episode together, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The episode is scheduled to air Thursday at 7 p.m. on Food Network.

The show is hosted by chef Robert Irvine whose goal is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000," The Billings Gazette reported in September.

The episode description states that Irvine must help the widowed owner of Don Luis, Carmen Guerrero-Salazar, "move past the grief of losing her husband if her business is to survive." It states that Salazar hasn't "altered a thing in her restaurant since Luis' passing three years earlier, leaving it stuck in time."