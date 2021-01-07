 Skip to main content
Food Network episode featuring Billings restaurant to air Thursday
Food Network episode featuring Billings restaurant to air Thursday

Food Network

Chef Robert Irvine sits with Don Luis restaurant owner Carmen Guerrero-Salazar, as seen on Restaurant Impossible Season 17.

 Courtesy of Food Network

An episode of a Food Network TV show featuring Billings restaurant Don Luis will air Thursday night.

The network's "Restaurant: Impossible" helped renovate the restaurant over a period of two days in September. Don Luis at 15 N. 26th St., will close around 6:30 p.m. Thursday so that staff can watch the episode together, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The episode is scheduled to air Thursday at 7 p.m. on Food Network.

The show is hosted by chef Robert Irvine whose goal is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days with only $10,000," The Billings Gazette reported in September.

Food Network

Chef Robert Irvine talks with Don Luis restaurant owner Carmen Guerrero-Salazar and other staff members, as seen on Restaurant Impossible Season 17.

The episode description states that Irvine must help the widowed owner of Don Luis, Carmen Guerrero-Salazar, "move past the grief of losing her husband if her business is to survive." It states that Salazar hasn't "altered a thing in her restaurant since Luis' passing three years earlier, leaving it stuck in time."

Don Luis opened 17 years ago and offers dishes using authentic Mexican recipes, according to the restaurant's website.

An episode of Food Network TV show "Restaurant Impossible" featuring Billings restaurant Don Luis will air Thursday night.
