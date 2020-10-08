For kids to stay in school, adults need to buy in to COVID-19 health rules, new Billings campaign says

Kelly Edwards believes that her kids — and others — should be able to stay in school this year.
Billings Public Schools largely reopened in-person this school year, citing access to services and stability for kids that can't be replicated online. Edwards, a former Rocky Mountain College administrator with a master's degree in education, agreed with the move.
She's now part of a campaign backed by local hospitals, school organizations and business groups that believe Billings is on the verge of COVID-19 case levels that will force schools to shut buildings and go online-only.
“Does our community need to do better? 100%," she said. “Clearly if we don’t take this more seriously, those numbers aren’t going to turn in the opposite direction.”
The group has already rolled out posters and yard signs urging people to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands. Billboards and radio and television commercials are in the works.
Edwards pointed to students as a model to follow.
“They’re wearing a mask for six-plus hours a day. They’re not complaining,” she said. “That’s all we’re asking people to do, so that we can get over this hump, so we can keep our community open. If kids aren’t in school, parents aren’t working, it's a bad thing for our economy.”
The campaign comes as Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton has said new rules will issued if Billings can't halt the increase in its new cases, and as health providers issued a plea for people for people to follow health precautions.
The push is backed by groups including the Billings Chamber of Commerce, St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, Big Sky Economic Development, Visit Billings, Billings Public Schools, Billings Catholic Schools, Montana State University Billings, Rocky Mountain College, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.
Whether school buildings should remain open has been a topic of academic and practical debate. Education and health experts have made evidence-backed cases for both sides.
Schools offer critical in-person services for kids, and there was significant concern about student mental and emotional health during spring shutdowns. However, school buildings have the potential to become hotbeds of COVID-19 spread if safety measures like masks and cohorts aren't used effectively.
A group of doctors wrote in July's New England Journal of Medicine that that primary schools should be considered "essential," but that opening decisions posed "a profound social and moral dilemma."
They argue that schools should stay open under "moderate" levels of transmission — about 10 new cases per day per 100,000 people — but acknowledge that spreads need to be low enough to offer an "acceptable level of safety."
Billings has topped 30 new cases per day per 100,000 in each of the last three weeks.
"Any region experiencing moderate, high, or increasing levels of community transmission should do everything possible to lower transmission," the doctors wrote.
