For kids to stay in school, adults need to buy in to COVID-19 health rules, new Billings campaign says

Kelly Edwards believes that her kids — and others — should be able to stay in school this year.

Billings Public Schools largely reopened in-person this school year, citing access to services and stability for kids that can't be replicated online. Edwards, a former Rocky Mountain College administrator with a master's degree in education, agreed with the move.

She's now part of a campaign backed by local hospitals, school organizations and business groups that believe Billings is on the verge of COVID-19 case levels that will force schools to shut buildings and go online-only.

“Does our community need to do better? 100%," she said. “Clearly if we don’t take this more seriously, those numbers aren’t going to turn in the opposite direction.”

The group has already rolled out posters and yard signs urging people to wear masks, socially distance and wash hands. Billboards and radio and television commercials are in the works.

Edwards pointed to students as a model to follow.

