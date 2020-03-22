For Montana's small hospitals, preparing for COVID-19 has its own challenges

As the number of cases of coronavirus escalates in Montana, hospitals are preparing for more patients while also working to protect staff and others from exposure.

Even the smallest hospitals in rural Montana are preparing to possibly screen and test everyone who comes through the door, while continuing to care for their older, long-term patients.

Roundup Memorial Healthcare is just now recovering from an outbreak of influenza B in the town’s elementary school, where about 25% of the students were infected, according to Roundup Memorial Healthcare CEO Holly Wolff.

As of Saturday evening, at least 30 people in Montana have tested positive for the coronavirus and numerous state and county officials have declared a state of emergency.

In Roundup, the hospital suspended walk-in patients to its clinic and posted flyers around town announcing the restrictions. Appointments may be made over the phone, Wolff said. Building entrances have been closed to visitors and the emergency department has been staffed to screen anyone arriving with symptoms.

An emergency room bay could be used as an isolation and testing space, said Wolff. No positive cases have been confirmed in Musselshell County as of last week.