For some in 1921, it was pull sagebrush for 30 cents an hour or starve

In the first week of December 1921, while local merchants began the countdown of shopping days left until Christmas, hundreds of Billings residents teetered on the precipice of hunger.
Billings may have been in better shape than most communities in Montana and many in the nation, but the economic crisis of the post-World War I years reached even into this growing metropolis.
Judge F.L. Mann, now in charge of the city’s new employment bureau, pleaded with local businesses and residents to find even a day’s work for the increasing number of unemployed. Many faced hunger and eviction, Mann told The Gazette, and since the end of the sugar beet campaign, he hadn’t been able to place a single one of the men and women who had come to his office seeking work.
Unemployment was a national crisis with the return of millions of service men and the end of war-time production. Prices had soared during the war as had wages and farm income. By 1921, wages were down, production was falling and nearly every sector of the economy was struggling.
A new state law required Montana’s 13 largest cities, including Billings, to open employment offices to help manage the crisis. The legislation was not well received in Billings.
“City officials here regard the law as a most unfortunate one, especially at this time when most municipalities are struggling with financial problems,” The Gazette reported. “The city of Billings being some $70,000 in the red, the necessity of opening a new city office and assuming the new financial burden is highly distasteful to those guarding public funds.”
The city didn’t expect much of the office since there were few jobs to be had.
In October, 245 men and women signed up for work at the Billings unemployment office. Mann was able to find work for just 38 of them. Statewide, 731 people registered. Only 93 of them got job offers.
The City of Billings did try to help by hiring men, with preference for married men, at 30 cents an hour to clear sagebrush and stones from its parks. But few, at least initially, were willing to work for so little. Alderman Emil Borberg protested that $2.40 a day was “starvation wages.” But some eventually succumbed to the pressure of hunger. Parks Supt. Michael Hawley reported in mid-October that he had seven men toiling at that wage. He acknowledged it wasn’t enough to support a family, but the workers agreed it was better than nothing.
In an effort to feed the poor, Billings hunters decided to organize a rabbit shoot after the New Year. On Jan. 3, the hunters brought in 100 rabbits to the Salvation Army to distribute to anyone in need. Salvation Army Captain Taylor welcomed the donation, saying he had many families who didn’t often have fresh meat on the table.
Yellowstone County, although contending it had no financial problems, in December decided to give Scrooge and the Grinch a run for their money. Commissioners announced Christmas week that beginning in January the wages of all employees whose salaries were not set by state law would be receiving $12.50 less a month in their paychecks. About 30 employees would see the salary cut. They also proposed slashing the salaries of road crew employees hired in the spring by 15 percent. The wage of a man with a team of horses would be dropped from $7 a day to $6.
“The reductions are being made in a spirit of economy and savings for the taxpayer,” The Gazette reported.
Wages were being cut by many of the nation’s big employers, including the railroads and meat packers. Railroads were asking a 12% wage cut. About 500 railroad employees worked in Billings. Meat packers planned a 10% reduction. They argued that reducing wages from the highs of wartime would decrease prices for shippers and consumers.
Montana suffered the additional burdens of unrelenting drought and plagues of grasshoppers. Homesteaders, who had arrived in the previous 10 years and prospered with wetter weather and with wartime demand for their crops, were abandoning their land by the tens of thousands. They walked away from millions of dollars owed to rural banks that had too generously loaned money for land and equipment. Montana was the only state that lost population in the 1920s.
Desperation had reached such proportions in Powder River County that local officials were exploring “scientific” rainmaking. The president of the Broadus Chamber of Commerce, suggested one method would be bombing clouds with high explosives dropped from an airplane.
In Red Lodge, locals discussed the possibility of “artificial glaciers” in the Beartooth Mountains. The plan included laying pipe from a water source up to a high mountain reservoir. The water would be released in a spray that would freeze and form a glacier. Melt water could be tapped from the reservoir during the dry summer months.