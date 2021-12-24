For some in 1921, it was pull sagebrush for 30 cents an hour or starve

The city didn’t expect much of the office since there were few jobs to be had.

In October, 245 men and women signed up for work at the Billings unemployment office. Mann was able to find work for just 38 of them. Statewide, 731 people registered. Only 93 of them got job offers.

The City of Billings did try to help by hiring men, with preference for married men, at 30 cents an hour to clear sagebrush and stones from its parks. But few, at least initially, were willing to work for so little. Alderman Emil Borberg protested that $2.40 a day was “starvation wages.” But some eventually succumbed to the pressure of hunger. Parks Supt. Michael Hawley reported in mid-October that he had seven men toiling at that wage. He acknowledged it wasn’t enough to support a family, but the workers agreed it was better than nothing.

In an effort to feed the poor, Billings hunters decided to organize a rabbit shoot after the New Year. On Jan. 3, the hunters brought in 100 rabbits to the Salvation Army to distribute to anyone in need. Salvation Army Captain Taylor welcomed the donation, saying he had many families who didn’t often have fresh meat on the table.