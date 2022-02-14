For the first time in decades, downtown Billings will see from-the-ground-up apartment building construction project

The old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings is going the way of the dodo.

A new $11.4 million, 36-unit apartment complex known as Old Town Flats will be built on the site with the possibility of a second identical building going up if demand is strong.

"For decades we've been chasing developments like this," Mayor Bill Cole said at Monday night's city council meeting.

As Billings officials have pushed for downtown growth and revitalization, finding ways to increase housing for downtown living has been a key goal. Both the city council and downtown business and community leaders see this new project on the Whalen Tires property as vital to downtown revitalization.

In fact, the council believed strongly enough in the project to unanimously approve the developer's application for $1.7 million in tax increment finance funding from the Downtown TIF District. The funding will be paid out as project reimbursements to the developer over the next five years.

A tax increment financing district is a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district. The goal is for the renewal projects to lift property values in the entire district, thus generating more growth and more taxes to renew the TIF fund.

The Old Town Flats apartment complex project checks those boxes and will act as a significant shot in the arm to a block of downtown that's not only been vacant for two years but is seen as something of an eyesore in the area. The warehouse, which sits at 2316 First Ave. North, is a single story brick building that was built in 1915.

Griffin Development, which is handling the project, will preserve some of the brick from the original buildings on the site and incorporate them into the design of the apartment complex.

The apartments themselves will be five stories, with retail shops and restaurants on the first floor and the apartment units on the remaining four floors.

"It will be a valuable asset to our downtown," said Katie Easton, CEO of the Downtown Billings Alliance.

The DBA board gives the initial approval of Downtown TIF District funding applications and then forwards them on to city council for final approval.

Support for project from the downtown community was strong. Speaking in favor was Mike Schaer, one of the most influential developers downtown. Schaer, owner of the Montana Avenue business Computers Unlimited, began buying up derelict properties on Montana Avenue in the early 1980s and has been involved there ever since.

Also giving support was the Big Sky Economic Development board of directors, which was represented by George Warmer, who serves on the board. Warmer is a broker with Coldwell Bankers Commercial.

Steve Arveschoug, executive director of Big Sky Economic Development, also spoke in favor. Dan Brooks with the Billings Chamber of Commerce voiced his organization's support for the project.

Cole said he had spent some time digging through records to find the last time an apartment complex was built from the ground up in downtown. It's been long enough that he couldn't find anything.

"It was decades ago," he said.

