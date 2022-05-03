For the first time in years, Billings won't have to dip into reserves as it prepares annual budget

The City of Billings can keep its savings account locked up this year.

The city's $40 million general fund budget is just about equal to its expenses this year, meaning for the first time in at least five years, Billings won't have to dip into its reserves.

The news, which city council members lauded this week, comes as Billings prepares its budget for the new fiscal year. Traditionally the budget is parsed and approved by council by the end of June.

"It's largely due to the two public safety mill levies," said Andy Zoeller, the city's finance director.

In 2020, Billings voters passed a $12 million levy that replaced an older $8 million levy and then passed a new $7.1 million levy in 2021, both of them to help the police and fire departments, along with municipal court, stay on top of rising public safety costs as the city grows.

Both the city's fire and police departments saw a roughly 7% increase to their budgets from the mill levies and mapped out their plans for council on how they'll utilize the new funds.

Near the top of the list for the fire department is creating its mobile medical response teams, a strategy outlined for the fire department last year by the Center For Public Safety Management.

Instead of sending out a full fire truck and crew on certain calls, the department would use a mobile response team crewed by two emergency medical technicians riding in a smaller vehicle.

The first team should be ready for deployment by the end of the year, Billings fire chief Pepper Valdez.

Currently the department is trying to figure out whether it wants the mobile response teams to be just paramedics or be qualified as firefighters too. Finding crews qualified as both will take longer, Valdez said.

The fire department, which has a projected total budget of $27.2 million, is working to implement 34 recommendations from the Center For Public Safety Management report. So far, 28 have been either accomplished or started.

The police department's projected total budget for next year is $30.8 million. It has used its funds to begin hiring more officers and support personnel. Chief Rich St. John told council one of his primary goals is to hire and retain more Native Americans to the force.

Just over 19% of the the police department right now is comprised of minorities but none are natives, St. John said. He added that the percentage includes women.

Putting pressure on the city's overall budget this year are the same factors impacting households and individuals.

Billings' operating and maintenance budget increased by $5.9 million, much of it due to increased gas prices.

"A lot of this is inflation driven," Zoeller said. "We buy a lot of fuel as a city. These have a real impact on our budget."

