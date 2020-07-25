Forcella 50th

Lynda and Richard Forcella, of Billings, are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Lynda Patterson and Richard Forcella were married on July 25, 1970, in Butte. They moved to Sidney where Richard was a social studies teacher at Sidney High School and Lynda was a secretary at the Lower Yellowstone Rural Electric Association (LYREA) until they retired and moved to Billings.

There daughters and sons-in-law are Monica and Carl Stevenson of Elko, Nevada, and Mara and Aaron Beard, of Huntley.

They have three grandchildren.

