Formal search for missing Billings woman ends after four days

Thursday was apparently the last day of an organized search for Sherri Richterich who has been missing since Sunday night, according to family members.

Beginning Monday morning, members of Yellowstone County and surrounding sheriff’s offices and volunteers spread out from Richterich’s home and searched in every direction.

Richterich’s coat was found Monday in the area north of the interstate near 56th Street West, but in the following days there has been no other sign of her. On Wednesday, searches used a trained bloodhound to find her trail, but were unsuccessful.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us look for Sherri,” Brook Watt, a relative, posted on her Facebook page.

Anyone who may have information or find something that might be related to this incident should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

