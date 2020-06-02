Friedel leads Garcia in race for state Senate seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Senate District 26 in Billings, Republican candidate Chris Friedel had a 16% lead over Rodney Garcia, who currently serves as the representative for House District 52.

Garcia, who also ran for SD 26 in 2016, ignored calls to resign from his position in the Montana House of Representatives in February following his comments during a GOP rally in which he said socialists should be shot or thrown in jail. Although he later said he meant the comments as a joke, he apologized for them. That same month, Friedel announced his run.

“He made some comments about shutting people down who he didn’t agree with, and who even I don’t necessarily agree with. But when you talk about shutting people out completely out completely, that’s infringing on the First Amendment, and that’s how you get totalitarianism,” Friedel said on Election Night.

Friedel, who served on the Billings City Council from 2015-2019, said he holds every elected official up the standard of both the Montana and the U.S. constitutions.

While the outbreak of COVID-19 did prevent him from engaging with voters in-person, Friedel attributed much of his success to social media. Digital campaigning, he said, has become much more of a priority compared to his run for city council.