Former Billings Clinic employee files discrimination complaint with state Human Rights Bureau

A former Billings Clinic employee has filed a complaint against the hospital system alleging he was fired after raising workplace concerns in 2020.

In the complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau (HRB) in November, the former employee alleges he was retaliated against after raising several concerns, including complaints about sexual harassment, with the hospital’s human resources department. He also claims that age and gender discrimination contributed to his being fired.

The former employee, who worked at the Clinic’s Bozeman campus, claims an increase in inappropriate interactions among staff began shortly after the hospital system’s new CEO Dr. Scott Ellner took over in 2020. Ellner announced in August that he was resigning immediately after serving as CEO for about 20 months. He was hired in late 2019 after former Billings Clinic CEO Randall Gibb was fired following complaints of sexual harassment. Gibb had been CEO for 17 months.

Although the former employee isn't being named in this story for privacy reasons, the Gazette has independently confirmed his identity and that he was head of a department at Billings Clinic’s Bozeman campus with personal knowledge of the conditions and activities being alleged. The Gazette has also fact-checked details of the allegations with attorneys at Friedman and Houlding LCC, the New York law firm representing the former employee. The legal documents filed with the HRB alleging the discrimination were screen shared with The Gazette in early November by Joshua Friedman, the former employee’s lawyer.

Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest independent health system, serving Montana, Wyoming and the western Dakotas. It is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a 316-bed hospital and a Level II trauma center. Billings Clinic has more than 4,700 employees, including nearly 600 physicians and advanced practitioners offering more than 80 specialties across four owned clinics in Montana and Wyoming and 18 affiliate agreements with health care organizations across the region.

The HRB enforces certain state and federal laws prohibiting unlawful discrimination, according to the department’s website. If the facts of a complaint indicate that discrimination may have occurred, an HRB investigator will file a formal complaint and a thorough investigation will follow.

The alleged harassment

Among the concerns the former employee says he raised with hospital leadership is that one Billings Clinic manager sexually harassed female employees. The manager repeatedly referred to one nurse as “little b----” in front of other management peers, the former employee claims.

Even though the comments were allegedly made openly, the former employee claims that no other employees or leadership objected. It is unclear in the legal document if the former employee heard the comments first hand, or if the comments were reported to him, or when he initially objected.

The manager also told staff that they chose their profession because he “really likes p---y,” the complaint alleges. On another occasion, the manager allegedly told a coworker he hadn’t recognized a new female hire until she bent over. The comment was made in the woman’s presence, the former employee says in the HRB complaint. The woman worked under the direction of the former employee who says he then brought his complaints to Lauren Nowak, the Clinic's executive director of regional operations.

He claims he told Nowak about the alleged harassment and that he heard the manager admit to inappropriate behaviors on numerous occasions. The former employee said in the state complaint that Nowak responded by telling him that he was “too old” to do his job. At the time, the former employee was in his early 50s.

Nowak was hired during the first year of Ellner’s role as CEO and still holds the position. Ellner has been criticized by several Billings Clinic staff for expanding the number of administrative positions during his tenure, which compounded the challenge of navigating hospital bureaucracy, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Dismissive of concerns

Unsatisfied with Nowak’s response, the former employee took his complaints to Ben Frasier, who is Billings Clinic’s vice president of hospital human resources operations, according to Billings Clinic’s leadership website.

During that meeting, which Frasier, according to the complaint, described as “a coaching session,” the former employee said he was told he was doing well. But later, the former employee said he was passed over for a promotion and believes he wasn’t given a pay raise that his peers received.

As the former employee continued pressing his concerns, he said he was fired, ending his five-year tenure with Billings Clinic.

He claims he was told by Diane Letendre with Billings Clinic’s HR department that the reason for his termination was due to a conflict of interest in which he showed favoritism to another employee.

The trauma of witnessing the harassment and the aftermath of reporting it to hospital officials has forced him to seek mental health treatment, he claims.

Billings Clinic response

When Billings Clinic was notified in 2022 that the former employee was filing a complaint with the HRB, hospital officials launched a third-party legal review of the allegations, according to Zach Benoit, community relations manager at The Clinic.

Those investigators contacted the former employee’s attorney to invite him to participate in that inquiry, but because the former employee’s “charge of discrimination was made under oath,” he was advised to decline, said Friedman, the former employee’s lawyer. Friedman added that the complaints made to hospital officials in 2020 by the former employee should have triggered the third-party investigation then, not when the hospital was notified of the formal complaint to the state.

Hospital leadership provided a statement in response to The Gazette's article in which it acknowledges one instance of an employee calling another employee a “b----.“ They said that the matter was investigated immediately and addressed. The victim of the insult wanted no further action on the matter, according to Benoit.

Legal threats

When The Gazette contacted hospital officials with questions about the state complaint, an attorney sent letters to the former employee’s attorneys threatening legal action if the comments shared with The Gazette were not withdrawn by Thursday, Dec. 1.

The attorney also threatened to bring additional legal claims against the former employee, the firms representing him and the individual lawyers personally. The former employee and his legal counsel have no intention of withdrawing the charge, Friedman said.

Other claim of retaliation

The complaint alleges that the former employee wasn’t the only one hospital officials retaliated against after bringing concerns to human resources about hospital leadership. One of the lawyers involved in the former employee's case also represented an administrator in the psychiatry department who was allegedly retaliated against by hospital leadership.

According to the complaint, the administrator contacted leadership in human resources with concerns about demands Ellner allegedly made in the department.

The former administrator claims Ellner demanded a close acquaintance of his receive immediate psychiatric treatment, consequently skipping to the front of the long waiting list. The doctors in the department complied, feeling that they had no choice, according to the complaint.

The former administrator claims that Ellner made the request multiple times.

The demand was unethical and drove the administrator to voice concerns with HR leadership at the Clinic, saying that patient safety was becoming a concern. Some of the patients on the waiting list may be more acutely ill than others and prolonging their care could worsen their illness or even be dangerous to themselves or others.

After the concerns were expressed to hospital leadership, the administrator claims he was passed over for a promotion. That administrator has since left the hospital.

The Clinic included a response from Ellner about the allegation. Ellner “specifically denies that he ordered a doctor to treat any patient to the detriment of another," the hospital said.

“He learned about a patient with a potentially life-threatening emergency, and in response, asked colleagues if they could help the patient.” Ellner added that “he expected the doctors to evaluate and treat the patient in accord with their professional duties and Billings Clinic’s policies and procedures and that he would have made the same request for any patient under the circumstances.”

Ellner’s short tenure

In August 2022, Ellner’s immediate resignation was announced in a Billings Clinic press release the night before the hospital’s biggest fundraiser of the year, The Billings Clinic Classic.

Nurses who spoke with The Gazette following his resignation accused Ellner of removing proficient department heads with little explanation, only to replace them with administrators of his choosing. Multiple employees spoke to The Gazette recounting Ellner’s disregard for employee concerns and described him as having an abrasive nature.

At the time of his resignation patient safety concerns among Billings Clinic staff were prolific, and there were numerous reports of high turnover among staff, according to The Gazette's August reporting of Ellner's departure.

Previous harassment

In December 2019, Billings Clinic board of directors fired then-CEO Randall Gibb after a woman in the administration offices filed a complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming she was sexually harassed on a near daily basis by Gibb.

The woman accused Gibb of making crude remarks on her weight and appearance, and making vulgar sexual jokes. She also alleged she was demoted after reporting the harassment to her supervisors. The incident drove her to seek mental health support.

The law firm involved in the most recent complaint filed in November 2022 with the Human Rights Bureau also represented the woman harassed by Gibb.

In its statement to the Gazette for this story, the Clinic's Benoit said the hospital “is working toward a sustained, fair and just culture that values diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. When a complaint or concern is raised, it is taken seriously.”

“Since 2019, Billings Clinic has invested heavily in training and awareness for diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging and sexual harassment, including the creation in 2020 of the Department of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB),” the statement read.

“All Billings Clinic employees are required to complete annual education and training on harassment and hostile workplace policies and how to report concerns. In addition, all new employees must complete a more extensive anti-harassment and discrimination training course as part of the new hire education process.

“Billings Clinic encourages any employee with concerns to report them and strives to build and maintain a workplace where all employees feel safe doing so. We have industry-leading policies and procedures that provide a variety of ways for employees to report concerns, including an external hotline for anonymous reporting. A DEIB Council with intentional diversity of staff representation was established to adjust, implement, promote, guide, and maintain such an environment and related policies.”

According to hospital officials, Billings Clinic is the region’s only large hospital to earn both a Leapfrog ‘A’ safety rating and a U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) 5-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022.