Former Blue Angel played role in helping Billings land Blue Angels 2023 airshow

"We're celebrating," McDonnell said.

McDonnell was a 'tween the last time the Blue Angels flew in Billings. He and Penwell, who saw the Blue Angels fly in 1988 as a child — a factor that helped convince him to follow his father and join the Navy — were having breakfast last year when both started to reminisce about airshows and childhood.

Both wanted that experience again and they wanted other kids to have the experience. And then they realized they could be the ones to organize it.

"If we're gonna pull this off we at least need an in with the Blue Angels," McDonnell said.

Luckily they had one. McDonnell and Switzer were business associates and so McDonnell approached him last year and asked what they needed to do to put together a competitive application.

Switzer explained that Billings needed to demonstrate three main elements. First was safety, second was capability and third was timing.