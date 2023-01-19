Former Colstrip cop accused of sexting with a minor

A former Colstrip police officer is accused in federal court of accepting sexually explicit photos from a minor.

Hussein Cristiano Luigi Borhan has been charged in U.S. District Court with one count of receipt of child pornography. Federal prosecutors alleged Borhan exchanged sexual messages with an underage girl from August 2021 until April 2022. Borhan resigned from the Colstrip Police Department last year, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton told the Gazette on Thursday.

Starting in late August 2021, court documents said Borhan began an online relationship with a minor. He allegedly knew the girl’s parents, and over the next eight months received hundreds of photos and videos from her. In one instance, according to court documents, he directed the girl to “send him pictures and videos of herself performing specific sex acts on camera.”

In an interview with investigators, Borhan allegedly admitted to receiving the child sex abuse material involving the girl, and also said he sent her approximately 20 photos and videos of his penis.

Federal prosecutors filed the charge against Borhan on Dec. 30, according to court records, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court in Billings on Jan. 26.

In 2012, Colstrip fired its police chief due to complaints of misconduct from several women. Larry Reinlasoder, Colstrip’s chief of police from 2004 until his firing, then took the city to court in a wrongful termination suit that went to the Montana Supreme Court.

In its July 2016 decision, the high court reversed a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s ruling in siding with Colstip, citing several instances of misconduct on Reinlasoder’s part. In at least one instance, court documents said, he invited Colstrip dispatcher into his office to watch porn.

If convicted of receipt of child pornography, Borhan could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of federal supervision.