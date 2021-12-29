Former deputy prosecutor Linneweber sworn in as Yellowstone County district court judge

Those entering room 403 at the Yellowstone County Courthouse will be seeing a new face behind the bench.
Judge Brett Linneweber was sworn in Wednesday in front of his fellow judges, members of local law enforcement and his family. His wife, AnnaMarie Linneweber helped him with the final buttons on his black robe after he finished his oath in a ceremony presided over by retiring Judge Gregory Todd.
“I’m humbled. I feel very blessed, and I’m very excited to serve the community for many, many years,” said Linneweber, who was the chief criminal prosecutor in Yellowstone County from the winter of 2014 until his appointment.
Linneweber, 55, has spent the better part of the last two decades practicing law in the public sector. From 2001 to 2014, he served as deputy county attorney then county attorney for Park County. He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s in political science, then earned his law degree from the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law in 2000. He spent less than half a year in the private sector after his graduation, focusing mostly on family and employment law, and leaving with “fond memories of how hard it was.”
During his final year as senior deputy Yellowstone County attorney, Linneweber served as prosecutor in cases that included a Billings man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen, and a Ballantine man who received 100 years after admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend in front of her children.
“I love being in the courtroom knowing that I can make a difference for a lot of people. Obviously, it’s something that I enjoy doing for myself as a career, but being in the courtroom really gives you an opportunity to work with and help so many different people, and being in the public sector is one of the best ways to do that. You get so many opportunities, whether it’s criminal law, abuse and neglect cases, guardianship…There’s just a lot you can do. It’s actually what pushed me to be a judge,” he said.
In September, Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath informed Gov. Greg Gianforte of the 13th District’s upcoming vacancy. That initiated a three-month process of selecting a new judge. Following the most recent state Legislature, the Judicial Nomination Commission in place since 1973 was disbanded, with the governor now having direct authority in appointing judges.
The past year has been a contentious one for the Legislature and the state’s judicial branch. That tension has boiled over in the form of an appeal by the state’s Republican lawmakers to the U.S. Supreme Court. They are appealing the Montana Supreme Court’s decision to prevent the Legislature’s subpoena powers over the judiciary.
Gianforte announced the formation of an advisory council of 12 people in Yellowstone County, The Gazette previously reported, consisting of local attorneys, civic leaders and a former judge. Linneweber was one of four applicants to respond to the governor’s call for potential district court judges. The vetting process, for Linneweber, was “not just bi-partisan, but non-partisan, because it was all business.”
Having been an elected county attorney, "you learn to develop a thick skin. More importantly you learn that the service is more important than any personal investment…I have been in the public sector enough that I realize that if I do my job fairly and objectively, people are going to recognize that…I’ve always felt that I will be fair to anybody, and ultimately the public will have faith in the judiciary as a result,” Linneweber said.
Following a month-long public comment period and meeting with the top two candidates selected by the advisory council, the Governor’s Office tapped Linneweber for the job in early December.
“Brett values the separate, distinct roles of our branches of government, and I’m confident Yellowstone County will be served well by the leadership, experience, and perspective he brings to the bench,” Gianforte said in a statement released by his office.
Judge Todd, who served as a district judge for two decades before announcing his retirement, left Linneweber with a final bit of advice during the ceremony: Be patient. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Don’t be dismayed when your decision is reversed. There are no unimportant cases, and don’t forget your common sense.
Linneweber’s seat will be up for election in 2022. He told The Gazette that he plans to file to run as soon as possible.