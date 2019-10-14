In July Richard Charbonneau approached the Billings TrailNet about donating money for the Skyline Trail, a 3-mile trail that would connect bikers, dog-walkers and other recreationists from Zimmerman Park to Swords Park.
He donated $60,000 to Billings TrailNet, a nonprofit organization that supports an urban trail system in the Billings area.
The $60,000 would be able to cover about 750 feet of the 3-mile trail, said Billings TrailNet executive director Kristi Drake.
Charbonneau has been a resident of Billings for almost 60 years, including working at the Billings Fire Department for 23 years. He’d like to see the trail completed within the next five years.
“It’s just good for the city, and people enjoy riding, so I figured it was a good place to give,” Charbonneau said, in a press release sent out by TrailNet. Charbonneau is an avid Billings cyclist.
TrailNet is still trying to get funding to cover the cost of the Skyline Trail, which is a $3 million project. They’ve raised “well over” $100,000 for the project already, said Drake. A portion of the trail was constructed over the summer. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Skyline Trail was held in July.
Construction on the small portion of trail funded by Charbonneau is contingent on a $25 million federal grant the nonprofit has applied for, which would cover the remaining costs for the Skyline project and would cover costs for the Marathon Loop, Drake said.
The Marathon Loop is a 26-plus mile trail system that would connect the Rims to the Heights, to the downtown area, and the West End.
If Billings doesn’t get the BUILD grant, then construction on the 763 feet will be slated for the spring, Drake said.
“We’re going to have to build a small section at a time unless the city of Billings get this BUILD grant,” Drake said.
The $25 million grant has never been awarded to Billings. "It’s time for us to get this thing," Drake said.
In the coming week a TrailNet group will fly to Washington, D.C., to urge Montana's delegation, U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, and the Department of Transportation to grant Billings the award, Drake said. She will be among that group.
The group will try to persuade officials by citing in part the two major issues connected to the trail: safety for bikers, both recreational and for those who depend on non-motorized transportation, and access to all areas of Billings.
“There have been fatalities from people trying to go from the Heights to the downtown area. This would help to provide a trail from the Rims to the valley,” she said.
The organization will find out if Billings has received the grant by November, until then they are still pushing for funding and donations to complete the Skyline Trail.
People like Charbonneau do make a difference, Drake said, also noting that several organizations donating time, money or supplies were in part responsible for helping construct the first section.
“We’re so grateful, and he is just the sweetest man,” Drake said, of Charbonneau. “ … He’s pretty humble and a dear person, and he’s biked for so many years.”
Charbonneau also hopes the giving won't stop with him. “I hope my donation encourages other people to give," he said.