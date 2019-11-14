Developers have purchased the corner building that was once Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, the longtime high-end western wear store in downtown Billings, and will renovate the space to lease next year.
The former Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters building at Second Avenue North and North Broadway.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Coldwell Banker Commercial and the Downtown Billings Alliance announced the property on the southeast corner of North Broadway and Second Avenue North near Skypoint, will get an extensive exterior remodel that will include patio space and new windows.
This aerial view of the old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings shows how developers plan to convert it into business space to be leased next year.
Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Commercial
Coldwell is advertising that the main floor can be configured for a small operation requiring as little as 2,000 square feet or for something as large as 7,000 square feet. The building also has the potential of holding a rooftop patio.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Developers will convert the old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings into business space to be leased next year.
Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Commercial Retrospective: Downtown Billings
Montana Avenue, 1883
The 2600 block of Montana Avenue as it appeared in 1883.
Downtown looking north, 1895
Downtown is seen, looking north along North 27th Street, in 1895. The old First Congregational Church can be seen in the middle of the frame.
Western Heritage Center
Downtown looking west, 1900s
The downtown area is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse in the 1900s. St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral can be seen in the distance at left, and Lincoln School can be seen to the right.
Downtown looking east, 1900s
The downtown area is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse, looking east, in the 1900s. In the foreground is North 26th Street.
Downtown looking northwest, 1900s
The downtown area is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse, looking northwest, in the 1900s. The old First Congregational Church can be seen in the foreground.
Downtown looking southeast, 1900s
The downtown area is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse, looking southeast, in the 1900s. The street in the foreground is Second Avenue North.
Downtown looking southwest, 1900s
The downtown area is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse, looking southwest, in the 1900s. To the right in the background is what was then the "new" YMCA building.
Downtown looking south, 1900s
North 27th Street is seen from the bell tower of the old Yellowstone County Courthouse in the 1900s.
Broadway near railroad tracks, 1910s
The Billings Chamber of Commerce building sits atop a rail car near the intersection of Montana Avenue and North Broadway in the 1910s. Across the street is Chapple's Drug Co., which occupied a portion of the Belknap Block between North 27th Street and Broadway. Every building pictured has since been removed.
Billings Gazette building, 1910s
Prior to the construction of the current Billings Gazette building, the Gazette was located at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 27th Street. The IXL Building Complex, as it was known, occupied the northwest corner of the intersection.
Midland National Bank Building, 1910s
The Midland National Bank Building, located at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway, was home to a variety of businesses in the 1910s. Among them were the Wanamaker Basement Store, Toomey's Drug Store and the Leitzke-Cross Sign Co. The latter was the source of controversy when this photo was taken, due to the sign depicting a nude woman (based on the Paul Chabas painting "September Morn") at the corner of the building. The corner is home to a parking garage today.
W.E. Baker
Montana Hotel, 1910s
The Montana Hotel, at 2223 First Ave. N., was originally located seven blocks west at the corner of First Avenue North and North 29th Street. At that time, it was known as the Cottage Inn.
Brown Oil service station, 1920s
The Brown Oil Company station at 101 S. 29th St. is shown in the 1920s. The station was eventually removed.
North 26th Street, 1920s
The Billings Tent and Awning Company and Perkins Studebaker dealership were located on the east side of North 26th Street between First Avenue North and Second Avenue North. Most of the block was later demolished to make way for a motel, known today as the Best Western Clocktower Inn, and the restaurant space now occupied by Stella's.
Clark Hotel, 1920s
The Clark Hotel was located on the northwest corner of Montana Avenue and North 29th Street. It was built in 1903 and demolished in 1968. The location is home to a parking lot today. The Losekamp Building, to the right of the frame, is still standing, housing the FarWest Gallery and Western Pawnbrokers.
Western Heritage Center
Former Big 4 Second-Hand Store, 1930s
Men stand atop the former Big 4 Second-Hand Store at 2922 Minnesota Ave. sometime during the 1930s. The store moved to 2716 Minnesota Ave. and operated until at least the late 1950s. The original building was torn down and replaced with a one-story brick building.
North Broadway looking south at Second Avenue North, 1930s
The intersection of North Broadway and Second Avenue South is shown in the 1930s. A lighted sign was suspended across the street for a number of years, directing patrons to the Babcock Theatre. Other businesses along Broadway at the time included the original Northern Hotel (far background, left), Acme Hotel and its theater (background, left), a bowling alley (right) and the Red Cross Drug Store (foreground, right).
First Avenue North, 1964
First Avenue North is seen looking east from about North 29th Street in 1964.
File photo
Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street
The intersection of Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street is seen from the roof of the Billings Gazette in 1977. The Silent Knight muffler repair shop to the right was replaced by Midas in the 1980s, while the Mobil service station across the street was replaced by MasterLube. The house in the right background was removed, allowing for more parking at the Battin Federal Courthouse.
Gazette file photo
Silent Knight Muffler Service, 1975
A Silent Knight Muffler Service garage is shown shortly after closing in 1975. The shop was located at the corner of Montana Avenue and North 30th Street, a location now home to Sunrise Studio and Art Gallery.
Gazette file photo
First Avenue North looking west, 1976
First Avenue North is seen, looking west near North 26th Street, in 1976. The Bonanza Lounge, Best Western Ponderosa Inn and Sambo's Restaurant can be seen to the right.
Gazette file photo
First Avenue North looking east, 1976
First Avenue North is seen, looking east from North Broadway, in 1976. The General Custer Motor Hotel, left, had its sign removed and name reverted to its original name, The Grand. The Northern Hotel and Crystal Lounge are still in business.
Gazette file photo
North 29th Street, 1978
North 29th Street is show, looking north, in 1978. A short-lived downtown McDonald's location can be seen to the left, in a location that is now home to Montana Vintage Clothing.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Broadway looking north, 1978
Broadway is seen, looking north from the railroad tracks, in 1978. The former Babcock Hardware Store, left, is vacant today, once housing Billings Hardware and Colborn's School Supply Store. The Babcock-Selvidge Building, right, was home to Sears for a number of years until West Park Plaza was built. It is home to commercial space today.
Gazette file photo
Second Avenue North, 1978
Second Avenue North is seen from North 29th Street in 1978. Cole's Department Store can be seen to the left, as well as the Hart-Albin sign. Sigman's Furniture, center right, later moved to another downtown location on North 29th.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
North Broadway looking south, 1978
North Broadway is seen, looking south, in 1978. The Fox Theater, right, was later renovated and renamed to become the Alberta Bair Theater. The Midland National Bank, left, later became First Bank Billings before being covered in glass. Today it is US Bank.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Downtown Billings, 1980
Downtown Billings is seen from the Sheraton Hotel shortly before its completion in 1980. In the lower-right corner is a former Big Bear location on North 29th Street.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
First Avenue North looking east, 1980
First Avenue North is seen, looking east from the unfinished Sheraton Hotel, in June, 1980. The Lobby Lounge can be seen to the right. It was destroyed by fire in 1997.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
North 27th Street, 1980
North 27th Street is seen from the unfinished Sheraton Hotel in June, 1980. The building complex on the northwest corner of the intersection with Second Avenue North was demolished in the 1980s to allow for a City Hall expansion. First Bank Billings, in the background, was covered in glass windows and later became US Bank.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Second Avenue North and North Broadway, 1981
The intersection of Second Avenue North and North Broadway is shown in September, 1981. The Babcock Theatre complex is visible to the right, with a mid-century facade that was later removed to show the original brick structure. The east, west and south sides of the Stapleton Building, at the end of the block, had the white paint removed to expose the underlying brick. The Diana Shops salon can be seen to the left, in a space now occupied by Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters.
Gazette file photo
Corner of First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1981
The northeast corner of the intersection of First Avenue North and North 29th Street was home to Corral West Ranchwear in 1981. Other businesses in the complex included Kasper's Photo, Al's Cleaners and a barber shop. Most of the complex was torn down, leaving a large space now occupied by a parking lot.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Montana Avenue and North Broadway, 1982
North Broadway is seen from Montana Avenue in 1982. The building housing the former Cook Travel location to the left was demolished, and the location now serves as parking for Western Security Bank.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1985
North 29th Street is seen from First Avenue North in 1985. The building that was home to Sigman's Furniture, left, is today home to the Yesteryears Antique Mall. The building to the right has since been demolished for parking.
Gazette file photo
Norwest Bank and Sheraton Hotel, 1990
Norwest Bank and the Sheraton Hotel are shown in 1990. The Norwest Bank building was originally home to First Northwestern Bank and was the tallest building in Montana when it was completed in 1976. Today it is home to Wells Fargo. The Sheraton Hotel was completed in 1980, becoming the tallest load-bearing brick masonry building in the world (a
title that it still holds). The hotel became known as the Crowne Plaza Hotel Billings after it was purchased by the InterContinental Hotels Group in 2006.
Gazette file photo
Retrospective: First Interstate Center
Construction progresses on the First Interstate Center in September 1984.
Check out our
retrospective gallery of the construction of the First Interstate building.
2014 was the 30th anniversary of its construction.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter