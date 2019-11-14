{{featured_button_text}}
Architect rendering of old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings

Shown here with Skypoint, developers will convert the old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings into business space to be leased next year. 

 Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Commercial

Developers have purchased the corner building that was once Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters, the longtime high-end western wear store in downtown Billings, and will renovate the space to lease next year. 

Lou Taubert

The former Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters building at Second Avenue North and North Broadway.

Coldwell Banker Commercial and the Downtown Billings Alliance announced the property on the southeast corner of North Broadway and Second Avenue North near Skypoint, will get an extensive exterior remodel that will include patio space and new windows.

Architect rendering of old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings

This aerial view of the old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings shows how developers plan to convert it into business space to be leased next year. 

Coldwell is advertising that the main floor can be configured for a small operation requiring as little as 2,000 square feet or for something as large as 7,000 square feet. The building also has the potential of holding a rooftop patio. 

Architect rendering of old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings

Developers will convert the old Lou Taubert store in downtown Billings into business space to be leased next year. 

Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters closed in summer 2018 after a decades-long presence in downtown Billings.  

