Former MSUB chancellor will serve again as Edelman steps down

Montana State University Billings has appointed an interim chancellor, a week after Chancellor Dan Edelman announced he was stepping down due to a medical condition.
Waded Cruzado, president of Montana State University, Monday announced Rolf Groseth is the new interim chancellor and will begin on Aug. 3.
Groseth previously served as MSUB's chancellor from 2010 to 2014 before retiring in Bozeman. He has more than 30 years experience in Montana's higher education.
"I'm somebody that the campus knows, and I think my job is to lay the ground work for a successful transition to a new chancellor," Groseth told The Billings Gazette Thursday.
Previous to his time at MSUB, except for 20 months when he was interim chancellor at Montana State University Northern in Havre, Groseth worked primarily at MSU in Bozeman. He worked since 1977 as director of student activities, dean of students and executive assistant to the MSU president.
Groseth said he had no plans to apply for the chancellorship himself, but as interim his priority would be to get the next academic year running smoothly, he said.
In a press release Cruzado said Groseth's past experience in Billings will help launch the campus into a successful academic year.
He has no immediate plans to "shake things up," for the campus, but wanted to continue with Edelman's mission of increasing enrollment, Groseth said.
Since day one Edelman aimed to increase enrollment to 6,000 within five years. A big piece of that puzzle, he previously told The Gazette, was dual enrollment for high school students. As headcount for MSUB and City College has fallen from about 5,000 in fall 2012 to 4,416 in fall 2019, 560 more high schoolers have taken MSUB-affiliated courses since 2013.
Asked if MSUB has changed, or lost some of its identity with the recent large-scale program cuts, Groseth said the school mirrors the needs of students.
"Students vote with their feet, and over time some programs that were cut were low enrollment," he said. "You have to support your programs with high enrollment."
Edelman announced his resignation Thursday citing a "serious medical condition." He steps down effective Aug. 4. Plans to search for a future chancellor will be announced later, the press release states.
Edelman served as chancellor for two years, during which time he targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.
An Army veteran, Edelman was wounded and discharged honorably before he landed in higher education. He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at the university, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.
"I will miss MSUB terribly — especially our students," Edelman said in a press release. "One perk of my job was that I got to know our incredible students and learn their unique backgrounds and stories. Our students are what makes MSUB such an incredible institution."
Keeping administrators at MSUB has been a challenge during the past decade. Edelman is the fifth chancellor or interim chancellor the university has had since 2010, and when he was hired in 2018 he had six key positions to fill.
"I think it's hard for the community, and in some cases for the faculty and staff, to have a good deal of turnover, particularly in the executives," Groseth said. For future positions Groseth said he would look for the best fit and not necessarily a candidate who would stay for the longest time.
"People who have been successful at MSUB have moved onto bigger and better things, and I don't begrudge them that at all," he said.
Vacant when Edelman took the job were the offices of vice chancellor for student affairs, vice provost for academic affairs, City College dean, chief of campus police and deans of both the College of Allied Health Professions and College of Business Administration.
Retrospective: Montana State University Billings
Eastern Montana Normal School faculty, 1927
Eastern Montana Normal School (MSUB) president Lynn McMullen, circa 1930
Construction of McMullen Hall, 1935
McMullen Hall at the Eastern Montana Normal School, 1936
Eastern Montana Normal School, 1940
Eastern Montana Normal School gymnasium, circa 1946
Eastern Montana Normal School Annex, circa 1947
Eastern Montana Normal School football team, 1947
Cisel Hall, circa 1956
Eastern Montana College, 1957
View of Eastern Montana College and Yellowstone Valley, 1959
McMullen Hall at Eastern Montana College, 1960
Apsaruke Hall, circa 1961
Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1961
Mural at EMC physical education building, 1961
Eastern Montana College aerial, 1965
Students on Eastern Montana College campus, circa 1967
Eastern Montana College library, 1968
Eastern Montana College freshman orientation, circa 1969
Eastern Montana College Liberal Arts Building, 1970s
Eastern Montana College security office, 1970
Football practice at Eastern Montana College, 1973
Eastern Montana College, circa 1974
Eastern Montana College, 1977
Eastern Montana College football rally, 1978
Eastern Montana College elementary school students, 1982
Eastern Montana College campus, early 1980s
Eastern Montana College, 1983
Rimrock Road re-routing project, 1984
Rimrock Road near Eastern Montana College, 1984
Eastern Montana College computer annex, 1980s
MSU Billings sign change, 1994
MSU Billings Computer Annex, 2016
MSU Billings campus, 2018
MSU Billings, 2019
