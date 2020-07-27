Former MSUB chancellor will serve again as Edelman steps down

Since day one Edelman aimed to increase enrollment to 6,000 within five years. A big piece of that puzzle, he previously told The Gazette, was dual enrollment for high school students. As headcount for MSUB and City College has fallen from about 5,000 in fall 2012 to 4,416 in fall 2019, 560 more high schoolers have taken MSUB-affiliated courses since 2013.

Asked if MSUB has changed, or lost some of its identity with the recent large-scale program cuts, Groseth said the school mirrors the needs of students.

"Students vote with their feet, and over time some programs that were cut were low enrollment," he said. "You have to support your programs with high enrollment."

Edelman announced his resignation Thursday citing a "serious medical condition." He steps down effective Aug. 4. Plans to search for a future chancellor will be announced later, the press release states.

Edelman served as chancellor for two years, during which time he targeted growing enrollment and budget cuts.

An Army veteran, Edelman was wounded and discharged honorably before he landed in higher education. He has worked with the U.S. Department of Justice, and has run his own accounting practice. In his time at the university, he set veterans' services among his top priorities.