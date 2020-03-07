Former national spelling bee contestant wins Yellowstone County competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Medicine Crow eighth grader Emma Running Crane made seventh place after being called in as an alternate contestant to participate. She misspelled a word on the first round in last year’s county bee, but came back and gave it her all.

She said she hardly studied for it too, since she didn’t think she’d be participating.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Running Crane said.

Running Crane’s mother Nikki Neville said that her daughter loves to read and write, and as a little kid, Running Crane would sit and look at words in the phone book. The spelling bee is a fitting competition for Running Crane to participate in.

“It gives her that stage presence and being in front of people, which she was very nervous about,” Neville said. “It helps her feel more confident.”

Seeing kids triumphantly make it to the end of spelling bees reminds Terland of when she won the county and state spelling bees as a kid in the early 2000s. This year is the 20th anniversary of when she took first place in the state spelling bee, and celebrates over 10 years of being the pronouncer.