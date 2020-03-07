Former national spelling bee contestant wins Yellowstone County competition

While Annie Condon made it all the way to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. last year, she still practiced spelling words for over two hours a day, months before this year’s Yellowstone County Spelling Bee.
Calm and steady during her third consecutive appearance at the county bee, the Ben Steele Middle School eighth grader carefully traced letters in her palm as she spelled “pseudonymous,” and was humble and quiet after taking first place by spelling “fanfaronade” — a noun for empty boasting.
Out of 62 students from 34 schools around the county, Condon came out on top without misspelling any of the words thrown at her during the bee on Saturday at the Lincoln Center auditorium. Condon said she has no idea why she likes to spell, but wants to continue practicing. During the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the written preliminary test knocked her out of the competition, she said.
“My mom quizzes me on words a lot and she researches spelling bees to see what words there might be,” Condon said.
Castle Rock eighth grader Ashley LeFevre took second place after misspelling the verb “Yeatsian,” an adjective relating to William Butler Yeats' poetic. Hannah Hibbard took third place after misspelling “tupelo” — a type of tree found in North America — while Ben Steele Middle School seventh grader Andersen Hurst took fourth after misspelling “ascension.”
All four of the top spellers qualify for next Saturday’s Treasure State Spelling Bee, which is now located in Bozeman at Montana State University after being held in Billings for over a decade. The county bee has been a tradition for more than 50 years and contestants represent grades four through eight.
“It’s good for the kiddos,” said county bee director Julia Lillethun. “It teaches them public speaking, being in front of a crowd, and celebrates their academic achievements.”
Students breezed through words like “shake,” “luggage,” and “burlap” during the first round, but stumbled through others like “boycott,” (forgetting the extra “t”) and “calzone,” replacing “c” with “k.” Trophies sat tantalizingly close to the rows of contestants.
Kids could ask pronouncer Jaclyn Terland to repeat the word, share the definition, the word’s origin, and to say a sentence using the word.
Contestants paused and thought about the word before attempting to spell it, while others traced it on their arm or in their palms. A few kids — and their parents in the audience — exhaled sighs of relief or exchanged high-fives after contestants spelled a word correctly.
You have free articles remaining.
Medicine Crow eighth grader Emma Running Crane made seventh place after being called in as an alternate contestant to participate. She misspelled a word on the first round in last year’s county bee, but came back and gave it her all.
She said she hardly studied for it too, since she didn’t think she’d be participating.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Running Crane said.
Running Crane’s mother Nikki Neville said that her daughter loves to read and write, and as a little kid, Running Crane would sit and look at words in the phone book. The spelling bee is a fitting competition for Running Crane to participate in.
“It gives her that stage presence and being in front of people, which she was very nervous about,” Neville said. “It helps her feel more confident.”
Seeing kids triumphantly make it to the end of spelling bees reminds Terland of when she won the county and state spelling bees as a kid in the early 2000s. This year is the 20th anniversary of when she took first place in the state spelling bee, and celebrates over 10 years of being the pronouncer.
Terland remembered studying from October to March for the bee and managed to come out on top. Her love for spelling bees started at a young age, and she knows how important it is for kids to be recognized for their academic achievements.
Terland also wants to remind kids that it's OK to lose and that she can relate to contestants who spell straightforward words incorrectly under pressure, pointing out one contestant who lost Saturday for misspelling "smudge."
"It's a test of your stage presence as well as if you actually know the word," Terland said. "Because she knew the word, she just flubbed."
____________________________________