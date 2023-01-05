Former Signal Peak mine employee admits to attempt at injury cover-up

A former safety director at Signal Peak Mine admitted Thursday in U.S. District Court to trying to conceal a worker’s injury in 2018.

Curtis Floyd, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to submit false statements in mine records. He is one of several former Signal Peak Energy LLC employees to face federal charges following an investigation of the mine’s management during the last decade.

Other executives have previously appeared in court accused of embezzlement, tax evasion, bank fraud and money laundering, while a federal judge ordered the coal mine company to pay $1 million last year for safety and environmental violations.

Floyd, who was the director of mine safety, was traveling with an injured worker to the hospital in 2018, according to court documents. The worker’s hand was crushed while loading mining materials, and the wound would later require amputation of one of his fingers. Dale Lee Musgrave, then-vice president of underground operations for Signal Peak Energy, called the worker while he was one his way to the hospital.

Musgrave, court documents said, told the worker if he claimed the injury was not related to his work at the mine, Musgrave would make it worth his while. Floyd was aware of this conversation and said he supported whatever the worker decided. The worker eventually agreed to the arrangement.

Floyd, whose responsibility at the time was reporting all mining accidents in accordance with federal law, never reported the injury to the U.S. Department of Labor Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Federal prosecutors charged Musgrave and Floyd with conspiring to make false reports in mine records. In June, U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Musgrave to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $20,000 fine. Following his guilty plea Thursday, Floyd was released from custody until his sentencing. He faces up to five years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The attempted cover-up of the worker's smashed hand is one of four oversight failures that led to the six-figure fine for Signal Peak Mine, the Gazette previously reported. The violations occurred during the mine’s management from 2013 through 2018, according to court records. A second miner was injured when a rock fell from a mine wall and hit the man on the head. The injury, which was similarly never reported to the MSHA, later required staples. The federal government also issued fines for an executive ordering workers to pump mining waste water into abandoned sections of the mine without necessary permits.

John D. Sullivan, an attorney representing Signal Peak Energy, wrote in a memorandum filed before the fine was issued in January 2022 that all of the employees involved in the misconduct had been fired. Signal Peak also revised its code of ethics and implemented a zero-tolerance policy for employees who do not adhere to the new code.

“Those efforts and its cooperation with the government have resulted not only in a more compliant mine but in the prosecution of related parties, several of which have resulted in felony convictions," Sullivan wrote.

Outside of safety and environmental violations, another former Signal Peak Energy employee was sentenced to prison time for a scheme that defrauded companies of more than $20 million and faking his own kidnapping in 2018. Larry Wayne Price Jr. is currently serving a five-year sentence, and U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen has ordered that he pay $20,221,134 in restitution.

The IRS, FBI, EPA and the Montana State Auditor all contributed to the investigation that led to charges for Floyd, Musgrave and Price. Signal Peak Mine is about 35 miles north of Billings in Musselshell County.