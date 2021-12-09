Former Signal Peak Mine official admits conspiring to not report mine accidents

In 2018, a worker, identified as John Doe 1, had his fingers crushed while loading mining materials. The injury eventually required partial amputation. The government alleged in court documents that as John Doe 1 was being taken to the hospital by the director of mine safety, the victim received a call from Musgrave who directed him to falsely claim that the injury was unrelated to his work and that Musgrave would make it worthwhile for him. The director of mine safety told John Doe 1 that he would support whatever decision he made. John Doe 1 eventually agreed because he felt he had no choice.

In 2019, another worker, identified as John Doe 2, was injured when dirt and debris fell from an excavated mine wall and partially buried him. The accident injured John Doe 2’s leg, which required surgery. Musgrave, John Doe 2 and other workers present all agreed to not report the injury. Rather, Musgrave and other participants decided that John Doe 2 would falsely state that the injury was not related to John Doe 2’s work at the mine. John Doe 2 falsely told treating physicians that he had injured his leg in an ATV accident. This fictional account continued for several days until other Signal Peak Mine employees discovered the accident had been concealed and reported it to MSHA.