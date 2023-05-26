Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man previously accused of molesting a child while working at St. Labre Indian School is one of hundreds of priests named in a massive investigation into child sex abuse across dioceses in Illinois.

Dennis Druggan, a former pastor at the Catholic high school in Ashland during the 1980s, allegedly abused at least one person, according to a recently published report from the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. The investigation concluded that nearly 2,000 people were victims of sexual abuse committed by than 400 authority figures in the Catholic Church over a period of several decades.

“These perpetrators may never be held accountable in a court of law,” wrote Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a message attached to his office’s Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois, “but by naming them here, the intention is to provide a public accountability and a measure of healing to survivors who have long suffered in silence.”

The Illinois investigation began in 2018, with attorneys and investigators receiving firsthand accounts from survivors. Clerical officials also granted the Illinois Attorney General’s Office access to over 100,000 internal documents held by the dioceses.

Prior to the investigation, the dioceses of Illinois made public the names of 103 clerical members who had substantiated accusations of child sex abuse. When the investigation concluded, according to the Illinois attorney general, that list increased to 451.

Druggan, per the report, had been assigned to Chicago while ordained as a priest in the early 1980s. While more details on his time in Chicago are scarse in the report, he allegedly abused at least one person. The data and time of that abuse is unknown.

Prior to the release of the Illinois report May 18, Druggan’s name had appeared on two lists containing alleged and proven abusers within the church. In 2018, the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, one of two Catholic districts in Montana, published a list of dozens of clergy members accused of sexual abuse. Druggan’s name was on the list, and will stay there on the diocese’s website at least until August 2028, per a settlement reached in Cascade County District Court between the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and 86 people who filed claims of sexual abuse, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

The Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, a clerical organization with a history dating back to the 1500s, has also maintained a list since 2013 of members with “substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.” The organization defines substantiated allegations, according to its website, as allegations confirmed by a friar’s admission, or revealed through an administrative or criminal justice process. Druggan's name is among them.

In 2012, the Associated Press reported, Druggan was suspended from his position as rector and president of a Wisconsin Catholic high school following an allegation of sexually abusing a child in Ashland more than two decades previously. No criminal charges were filed, and Druggan has maintained his innocence. His heading the St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin, was Druggan's last assignment as a member of the Province, which goes back to the 1970s.

Druggan, according to a timeline available on the Province’s website, first arrived at St. Labre in Ashland in 1979, where he stayed until 1981. He left for assignments in Chicago for the next three years. Druggan returned to St. Labre in 1984 as a pastor and co-director and remained at the school for the rest of the decade.

In total, five men on the Province’s list of alleged predators within its membership had assignments at St. Labre. Those include Druggan, Carl Pulvermacher, Bertold Ascher, Emmett Hoffman and James Anthony Gleason. Their time at the school spanned the 1950s through the 1980s.

St. Labre, built in 1884, has a student body that includes children from the Norther Cheyenne and Crow Indian reservations and operates as a private high school within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.