Former tribal cop pleads guilty to abusing child

A Wolf Point man and former tribal police officer accused of touching a child’s genitals on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has pleaded guilty to charges, U.S Attorney Kurt Alme said.
Mychal Thomas Damon, 28, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and faces a maximum five years in prison, a $50,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris set sentencing for June 18 and ordered Damon to jail.
The crime occurred in May 2018 when the victim, who was under age 14, and her mother spent the night at Damon’s house, prosecutors said in court records. During the night, the victim got up and sat with Damon on a recliner. Damon placed his hand inside the girl’s shorts and touched her in the genital area.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Lori Suek are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and the Wolf Point Police Department.
Damon became a tribal officer for the Fort Peck Tribes Law and Justice department in March 2016, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
Damon is the third Fort Peck tribal officer to be accused recently of committing crimes on the reservation.
In June a former Fort Peck tribal police officer admitted to stealing $40,000 in funds for a youth program that he pitched.
Willard Wilson White III, 44, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and income tax evasion and agreed to pay $40,000 in restitution to the Fort peck Tribes, according to the plea deal.
In 2018 a former tribal police officer was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, and one year probation, for burglarizing a tribe's drug investigation office in 2017. Mikkel Derrik Shields used a crowbar to break into investigation offices several times to steal opiates, meth and cash which compromised more than two dozen criminal cases.