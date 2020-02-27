Former tribal cop pleads guilty to abusing child

A Wolf Point man and former tribal police officer accused of touching a child’s genitals on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has pleaded guilty to charges, U.S Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Mychal Thomas Damon, 28, pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and faces a maximum five years in prison, a $50,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris set sentencing for June 18 and ordered Damon to jail.

The crime occurred in May 2018 when the victim, who was under age 14, and her mother spent the night at Damon’s house, prosecutors said in court records. During the night, the victim got up and sat with Damon on a recliner. Damon placed his hand inside the girl’s shorts and touched her in the genital area.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Lori Suek are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and the Wolf Point Police Department.

Damon became a tribal officer for the Fort Peck Tribes Law and Justice department in March 2016, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

Damon is the third Fort Peck tribal officer to be accused recently of committing crimes on the reservation.