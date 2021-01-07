Former U.S. Marshal Rod Ostermiller takes helm at Billings Mental Health Center

Former U.S. Marshall Rod Ostermiller has been appointed the new executive director of the Mental Health Center in Billings after the retirement of Barbara Mettler.

“After serving almost 30 years in law enforcement, I know first-hand the value that quality mental health care provides to individuals, families, and communities," Ostermiller said in a press release. "It's an investment in people that reduces suicide, addiction, crime, and is vital to economic development.”

He will oversee a staff of 79 employees located throughout 10 of south-central Montana’s communities.

The organization has been serving the needs of the region since 1971, focusing on the establishment, development, and maintenance of high quality mental health and chemical dependency care in south-central Montana.

The number for services in Yellowstone County is 252-5658. The Mental Health Center is located at 1245 N. 29th in Billings.

