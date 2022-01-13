Former VP Mike Pence to speak at Billings non-profit banquet

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Billings in May as a keynote speaker for a local Christian non-profit banquet.

Provision International will host Pence on May 13 during its Mission’s Banquet at MetraPark, according to an announcement posted on social media. Pence will be returning as a guest speaker for the second time. Others who have attended the banquet in the past include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Dr. Ben Carson and former President George W. Bush.

Operating for over two decades, Provision International was founded with the aim of gathering and shipping medical equipment to impoverished communities in Europe, Africa and Central and South America. Within a few years, the scope of the supplies that it sends expanded to include food, clothes and especially shoes. The destination of those supplies is determined by partners within those communities in need.

The Mission’s Banquet will be held in the MetraPark Expo Center, and will feature local artwork for sale, with the money earned going toward supporting the non-profit. Those interested in attending can register through Provision International’s website at https://www.provisioninternational.org/.

Pence has long been a strong potential presidential candidate, but will likely stay out of the race if Trump commits to running again. Pence fell into some disfavor with Republicans, and former President Donald Trump, when he defied Trump’s pressure to reject the electors Jan. 6, 2021, following President Joe Biden’s election win. During the insurrection surrounding the electoral certification, protestors erected a mock gallows outside the Capitol meant as a message to Pence.

