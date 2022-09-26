Forsyth man charged with molesting 8-year-old

A Forsyth man pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse of a child Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Gabriel C. Smotherman, 47, is accused of molesting a girl around eight-years-old, according to charges filed in late August. In July, a county deputy was dispatched to a reported sex offense. The mother of the victim said she was going through her daughter's cell phone and found a video she believed to be Smotherman touching her daughter over her underwear, charges alleged.

The victim allegedly told investigators Smotherman was “doing inappropriate stuff” and her mom watched a “weird inappropriate video” on her phone. The girl went on to say that on other occasions Smotherman allegedly asked to see her “inappropriate spots” to which she would run away and lock herself in her room.

When confronted about the video by the girl’s mother, Smotherman allegedly denied the video at first but then told her his sleeping medications have caused him to do things in the past which he would not normally do and that he does not remember doing.

Smotherman allegedly told her he would not be surprised if he had taken the video, charges stated.

When interviewed by police Smotherman allegedly said he had “no recollection of doing that,” referring to taking the video. He allegedly added that he commonly awakes to random photos and videos on his phone, especially when he was taking Ambien, charges stated. At the time of the video, he allegedly told investigators he was taking ZzzQuil, melatonin, Tylenol PM and Trazadone, the latter of which he had allegedly borrowed from his dad and did not have a prescription.

“When asked if he thinks saying he was on sleep medication and doesn’t remember what happened is an excuse for his behavior, he replied, ‘No, there is no excuse,’” prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

Smotherman was arraigned in front of Judge Mary Jane Knisely on one count of sexual abuse of children and an alternative count of sexual assault which inflicts bodily harm or when the victim is less than 16 and the offender is greater than three years older.

Knisely upheld a $100,000 bond Smotherman had already posted and he was no longer in custody. He will be subjected to GPS monitoring, barred from contact with the victim and her mother and prohibited from contact with anyone under age 18.

If convicted of the more serious charge, Smotherman faces the possibility of 100 years in prison, the first 25 of which cannot be deferred or suspended nor would he be eligible for parole in that time.