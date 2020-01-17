This story has been reprinted from the Billings Gazette from May 23, 1920. It chronicles the first public bootlegged booze being smashed:
While sad-eyed mourners looked on in silence, the police and special agents of the federal department of justice yesterday superintended the first public destruction of confiscated liquor stocks held in Billings. Forty gallons of bootleg booze, comprising the lot seized in a raid on the residence of "Blackie" Barlow and "Calgary Red" Perry several weeks ago, was poured into the sewer in the rear of the city hall.
Chief of Police Bert Talgo and City Detective Al Helgoe officiated as masters of ceremonies, in the presence of members of the police and fire departments, a coterie of citizens and press representatives and onlookers from windows in nearby office buildings.
There were one to five-gallon jugs, pint and quart flasks and various other containers. Weak attempts at levity were heard as Detective Helgoe pulled the corks, one after another, and emptied the hooch into the sewer opening.
"The spirit of Calgary Red has flown," someone remarked with a sickly grin as the last of the stuff intended to cheer gurgled from the neck of a gallon jug and trickled into the cavernous depths of the city sewer. "Calgary Red" fled three weeks ago after sawing his way out of the county jail where he was held pending arrival of officers from Canada where he is said to be wanted on a charge of jail-breaking and assault. No trace of the fugitive has been discovered.
You have free articles remaining.
Just to convince onlookers at the obsequies that this was a bona fide destruction of confiscated goods, opened bottles and flasks were passed around and "mourners" were given a whiff of the contents. If anyone in the crowd entertained a suspicion that the original fluid had been displaced by substitutes while under official lock and key in the basement of the city hall, the suspicion must have been banished by the aroma of olden days which emanated from the uncorked flasks and jugs.
Not content with contaminating the city sewers with 40 gallons of flu cure, officers proceeded to make way with the last vestige of the recent raid by smashing the bottles and jugs against the brick wall of an adjoining building. And then the party broke up.
Billings' biggest flood happened nearly 81 years ago.