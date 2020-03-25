Foundation announces $450,000 in grants to Montana safety net programs due to COVID-19

Foundation announces $450,000 in grants to Montana safety net programs due to COVID-19

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation today announced it has awarded $450,000 to 86 organizations that provide basic needs support to our communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award includes initial grants totaling $300,000 for emergency response to the health crisis. In addition, the foundation is committing $150,000 more in matching grants. Each organization will be eligible for a matching grant of up to 50% of their initial grant amount, according to a press release from the foundation. The matching grant is designed to help raise additional resources from the organizations’ local communities. If all organizations take advantage of the matching grant, at least $600,000 will reach safety net programs across Montana, including the Foundation’s $450,000 total award.

In Billings, awards include:

  • Family Service Inc.: $2,500 initial donation ($1,250 matching opportunity, $3,750 total donation).
  • Montana Rescue Mission: $3,500 ($1,750 matching opportunity, $5,250 total donation).
  • The Salvation Army: $2,500 ($1,250 matching opportunity, $3,750 total donation).
  • United Way of Yellowstone County: $5,000 ($2,500 matching opportunity, $7,500 total donation).
  • Billings Food Bank Inc.: $11,500 initial donation ($5,750 matching opportunity, $17,250 total donation).

More information, including a complete list of awardees throughout the state is available at dpwfoundation.org.

