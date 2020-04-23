Foundation purchases automated CPR machines for Montana hospitals amid pandemic

“There’s some data that suggests a manual CPR device can perform better consistently than humans can,” said Dr. Michael Bush, St. Vincent Healthcare chief medical officer. “It also helps reduce the risk of exposure to your associates who might be participating in the CPR.”

Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Patients who recover could still have long-term effects from heart damage.

Bush said that those who become very ill with COVID-19 tend to get an enhanced inflammatory immune response, which causes respiratory problems. Cytokines are a part of the body’s inflammatory response mechanism. When many are released at one time, the body can experience what is known as a cytokine storm response, which causes ill-intended effects on the body like abnormalities in the heart muscle that affect heart rhythm. Heart attacks can also be brought on by enhanced inflammatory responses, Bush said.

COVID-19 patients can also experience low oxygen levels, which in turn puts more stress on the heart and can lead to long-term heart problems. However, research is preliminary and it’s unclear what the long-term effects are.