Foundation purchases automated CPR machines for Montana hospitals amid pandemic

A New York-based charitable foundation announced plans to purchase automated mechanical chest compression devices for hospitals in the region and in Billings as more COVID-19 patients show signs of cardiac damage.
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust is spearheading a $4.7 million effort to distribute 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices across five upper-midwestern states. St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic will also receive devices to help care for COVID-19 patients and reduce the risk of exposing health care workers to the virus.
Billings Clinic will receive five LUCAS devices and one simulation training device, while the SCL Health Foundation will receive eight devices for St. Vincent Healthcare, Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City and St. James Healthcare in Butte.
The foundation is partnering with facilities to ensure that devices are in place before the novel coronavirus’ peak, and will be used by hospitals after the pandemic for everyday cardiac care.
The LUCAS Chest Compression System devices are easy to use and provide consistent and calibrated chest compressions in compliance with American Heart Association guidelines to cardiac arrest patients in the field and in hospitals. Recently, the Department of Defense COVID-19 Practice Management Guide identified using the devices as a best practice in managing patients to reduce the risk of exposure to care providers.
“There’s some data that suggests a manual CPR device can perform better consistently than humans can,” said Dr. Michael Bush, St. Vincent Healthcare chief medical officer. “It also helps reduce the risk of exposure to your associates who might be participating in the CPR.”
Research has shown cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Patients who recover could still have long-term effects from heart damage.
Bush said that those who become very ill with COVID-19 tend to get an enhanced inflammatory immune response, which causes respiratory problems. Cytokines are a part of the body’s inflammatory response mechanism. When many are released at one time, the body can experience what is known as a cytokine storm response, which causes ill-intended effects on the body like abnormalities in the heart muscle that affect heart rhythm. Heart attacks can also be brought on by enhanced inflammatory responses, Bush said.
COVID-19 patients can also experience low oxygen levels, which in turn puts more stress on the heart and can lead to long-term heart problems. However, research is preliminary and it’s unclear what the long-term effects are.
“I would suspect that we do have some survivors out there who were serious patients that had to be incubated for two weeks whose hearts may not be the same as they were beforehand,” Bush said.
Cardiac arrest victims need help breathing artificially using a mask or an endotracheal tube, Bush said, which can sometimes cause fluid exposure.
“If you’ve ever watched us do CPR on a patient, it’s not pretty and it’s a little messy,” Bush said.
But with the new devices, hospitals can provide high-performance CPR and improve the safety of healthcare workers. Billings Clinic also helped facilitate ordering 25 LUCAS devices that have been shipped to other healthcare organizations in Montana and Wyoming. About 10 others in Montana will now be equipped with the devices, including critical access hospitals in small towns like Livingston, Lewistown, Malta, Terry and Big Timber.
“The presence of a device like this where you have limited personnel would give you more hands to take care of the patient,” Bush said.
