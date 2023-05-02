Here are the vote totals with 19 of 20 precincts reporting by 9:30 p.m. The top two vote-getters will be seated.

Frank Ewalt had the most votes with 1,366, or 28% of the total, with Douglas Kary in second receiving 1,262 votes, or 25.9%.

David Graves was third with 1,129 votes, or 23%, and Brandon Hurst was forth with 1,095 votes, or 22.4%.

The Heights Water Board has a long, troubled history.

In the fall of 2018, the city discovered it had been under-billing the water district for services for three years due to the city's conversion to a new billing system in 2015. To rectify the problem, the city billed the water district for $3 million plus $39,026 in late fees.

The city and the board had to go to court to settle the dispute.

In 2021, residents weary of the board’s dysfunction, voted out three incumbents running to keep their seat on the board. It was the first time since the board was formed in 1958 that any of seats had been contested. In the past, vacancies on the district board were filled by appointment and when a seat came up for election, no candidate ever filed to run.

Before the new board members could settle into their seats, there was more drams. Two of the seats on the seven-member board are appointed by the City of Billings and by Yellowstone County. The board refused to seat the appointees. A few months later, the board chair resigned.