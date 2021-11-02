Four more alleged pedophiles captured in Billings area joint agency sting

An online sting operation involving the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Billings Police and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies has netted an additional four alleged pedophiles in Billings bringing the total number of area men arrested in the operation to nine.
Martin Leo Jimenez, 27; Abraham Francis Leroy Montez, 39; Jacob B. Ramirez, 40; and Thomas Clay Sebastian, 23, were all arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child last week. The men are pending their arraignments in Yellowstone County District Court and have not had an opportunity to answer the charges.
The arrests are the result of an online covert operation to lure and capture online predators, according to a BPD press release issued by Lt. Brandon Wooley. The other five men were arraigned Monday on charges of sexual abuse of a child, and all five pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
“The multi-day operation targeted subjects soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity or meet adults trafficking minors for sex,” the release stated.
In each case the men responded to advertisements placed by covert agents working the operation.
Jimenez was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child. He has yet to be arraigned in court. He was arrested after communicating online with a person he believed to be an adult woman offering her minor daughter for sex acts. Jimenez believed the girl was 11-years-old and he was explicit about the acts he would do with the girl. At one point the agent asked if Jimenez had “age limits” to which he replied, “No age limits,” stated charging documents. When Jimenez showed up to meet the woman and girl he was instead arrested. Jimenez admitted to investigators that he engaged in the conversations online and intended to have sex with the girl, charges allege.
Montez was charged with one count sexual abuse of children. Montez answered a similarly placed ad and began chatting with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Montez exchanged nude photos with the girl and explicitly discussed sex acts with her. Montez did not show up to meet the girl, but a search warrant issued by Judge Ashley Harada on his phone and premises led to an arrest. The search also netted meth in the room of one of Montez’s roommates, charges allege.
Ramirez was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child. After answering the ad Ramirez began chatting online with a person he believed to be an adult woman offering her 12-year-old daughter for “sexual conduct”, investigators alleged. Conversations between the agent and Ramirez were explicit about the acts he would do with the girl and he sent nude images of himself to the investigator. Ramirez arrived on Oct. 27 to meet the woman and daughter but was arrested instead. He waived his Miranda rights and admitted to engaging in the conversations, charges allege.
Sebastian was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child. He responded to a similar ad and began chatting with an agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. Sebastian acknowledged he was talking to a girl under 16 and is even alleged to have said, “God, why am I considering this.” Sebastian remarked explicitly about the sex acts he wanted to do with the girl. When he arrived to meet the girl he was arrested. Sebastian waived his rights and allegedly admitted to investigators that he went to meet the girl to have sex with her, charges alleged.
Also snared in the operation was James Moore, a 46-year-old male from Gillette, Wyoming for coercion or enticement for prostitution. Moore was booked into the Platte County Detention Center in Wheatland, Wyo. by Homeland Security Investigations in Cheyenne and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Further details of the case were not readily available.
No further information was to be released by the agencies regarding the operation, said the BPD press release. Trial and hearing dates had yet to be scheduled for the nine cases involved at press time. If convicted each count carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment or imprisonment for not less than four years or more than 100 years and a fine up to $10,000.