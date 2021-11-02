Four more alleged pedophiles captured in Billings area joint agency sting

Jimenez was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child. He has yet to be arraigned in court. He was arrested after communicating online with a person he believed to be an adult woman offering her minor daughter for sex acts. Jimenez believed the girl was 11-years-old and he was explicit about the acts he would do with the girl. At one point the agent asked if Jimenez had “age limits” to which he replied, “No age limits,” stated charging documents. When Jimenez showed up to meet the woman and girl he was instead arrested. Jimenez admitted to investigators that he engaged in the conversations online and intended to have sex with the girl, charges allege.

Montez was charged with one count sexual abuse of children. Montez answered a similarly placed ad and began chatting with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Montez exchanged nude photos with the girl and explicitly discussed sex acts with her. Montez did not show up to meet the girl, but a search warrant issued by Judge Ashley Harada on his phone and premises led to an arrest. The search also netted meth in the room of one of Montez’s roommates, charges allege.