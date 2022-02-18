Four more Yellowstone County residents die from Covid

Four more Yellowstone County residents died this week as a result of Covid-19.

To date the county’s pandemic death toll has reached at least 526 Covid deaths since spring 2020.

Four more deaths were identified Friday through review of death certificates filed with the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s office, a news release from RiversStone Health said Friday. All four victims had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

The deceased include:

• An unvaccinated man in his 60s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 23.

• A fully-vaccinated woman in her 90s, who passed away at a care facility on Jan. 24.

• A woman in her 40s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Jan. 29 and had received one dose of the vaccine.

• A man in his 60s, who passed away at a Billings hospital on Feb. 7. He was vaccinated with an initial series, but had not received a booster.

Billings’ hospitals had 52 COVID-19 inpatients on Friday, including 27 who weren’t vaccinated, 18 who were fully vaccinated, meaning they had received the initial series of shots, and seven more who were up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, meaning they had received all recommended boosters. Nine of the hospitalized patients were in the ICU and six were on ventilators on Friday.

To get a Covid vaccine or booster shot call the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 or the RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

