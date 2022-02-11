Four more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19

Four more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 illness on Thursday. So far, 518 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to illness caused by the pandemic virus.

All four deaths occurred at Billings hospitals. The victims were:

• A woman in her 70s, who had underlying medical conditions that increased her risk of severe illness from COVID-19. She was vaccinated.

• A woman in her 50s, who had underlying medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

• A man in his 80s, who had underlying medical conditions and was vaccinated.

• A man in his 70s, who had underlying medical conditions, and was vaccinated.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 70 COVID-19 inpatients, including 36 who weren’t vaccinated and 34 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 15 were in ICU and 11 were on ventilators.

Twenty-five of the 36 Yellowstone County residents who have died of COVID-19 illness since Jan. 1, 2022, had not been vaccinated. Eleven people who died had been fully vaccinated, which means they had received at least one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As the pandemic enters its third year, COVID-19 remains a threat to vulnerable people. Please do your part to keep our community safe by getting vaccinated. Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.

Booster shots as well as recommended first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at RiverStone Health Clinics. For an appointment, call the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 or the RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at:

• Billings Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday until the supply is gone.

• Billings Family YMCA, 402 N. 32nd St., at the front desk during regular business hours.

• Laurel Public Library, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• RiverStone Health Clinics in Billings, Bridger, Joliet and Worden during regular clinic hours.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.

