Rocky Mountain College recently announced the recipients of the College’s 2020 Alumni Awards.
Dr. James “Doc” McDowell, Dr. Elizabeth McNamer, Michele Stewart and Lindsey Gray will be recognized at the 111th Candlelight Dinner taking place in the Great Room of Prescott Hall, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14.
RMC alumni awards are given to alumni and supporters of RMC for personal success and dedication to the college and its programs. According to a press release, the contributions made by the honorees to the RMC community demonstrate the selflessness, dedication and forward focus that were central to the first Candlelight Dinner.
McDowell and McNamer are each recipients of the Spirit of Candlelight Award, while Gray is the recipient of the Outstanding Young Alumni Award and Stewart is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award.
For more information, go to rocky.edu.