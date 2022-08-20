Four women in Billings reached by agents in national anti-sex trafficking operation

Police met with a woman in Billings earlier this month. Temperatures in the city were consistently climbing into the 90s, broken only by heavy summer rains and hail. She told officers she had no money, and was offering sex in exchange for cash to make ends meet.

City, state and federal officials came across three other women this month in Billings who were apparent victims of human trafficking. The investigations which brought law enforcement in touch with those women were part of the latest nationwide effort by law enforcement and victim services to find and assist those snared in human and sex trafficking. Although data on trafficking victims is handicapped by blind spots, in the nearly 400 investigations launched in August as part of Operation Cross Country, a little over a third of the victims reached were children.

“Even though we did not locally contact any known [minor] victims of human trafficking in this operation, we know for a fact that the appetite for commercial sex with juveniles most certainly exists in Montana, and certainly in Billings,” said Montana Human Trafficking Task Force member Toby Baukema, who participated in the operation in partnership with the regional FBI office.

The FBI’s twelfth iteration of Operation Cross Country, a nationally coordinated project to reach sex trafficking victims and net their traffickers, included over 200 federal, state and local agencies. It spanned about two weeks, and during that time, agents identified nearly 200 victims. Their average age was 15, with the youngest victim being only 11 years old. In the course of the operation, agents found 37 children reported missing.

The previous Operation Cross Country was conducted in October 2017. U.S. investigators partnered with international agencies from the United Kingdom, Canada and Southeast Asia to apprehend 120 suspected sex traffickers. The average age of their victims was again about 15 years old. An undercover FBI agent working out of the bureau’s Denver division found the youngest victim. A suspect was offering the agent a chance to rape her and a 5-year-old girl in exchange for $600, according to a statement from the FBI.

Thorn, an international non-profit organization centered on combating child sex trafficking, published a report in 2018 which shared insights from 260 survivors of sex trafficking in the United States. Starting in the past decade, the vast majority of their traffickers advertised sex with those survivors online. Traffickers most frequently used the now defunct Backpage, along with Facebook and the dating site SugarDaddy to find buyers, according to the report. The median age of the survivors when traffickers began selling them for sex was 14 years old. About two thirds of the survivors interviewed were women and girls of color.

Human trafficking, whether for sex or forced labor, involves inducing a person through force, fraud or coercion. The U.S. State Department estimates human trafficking to be a $150 billion industry worldwide for traffickers and their facilitators. Two-thirds of those profits come from commercial sex.

“Trafficking can exist anywhere that there’s a power disparity between the victim and the trafficker and there’s a commodity to exploit…Often it’s money, of course, but it can be drugs. It can be shelter; anything that people want to enrich themselves or require to meet there basic needs,” said Baukema, who has served on the Division of Criminal Investigations’ Human Trafficking Task Force since the fall of 2019.

“I’m not doing this because I want to”

With Nevada the only state in the U.S. with legalized prostitution, data on traffickers, their buyers and their victims is gathered in a fog of fear, shame and secrecy. What reliable data on victims of sex trafficking is available tends to focus on women and girls, but little insight exists detailing men, boys and transgender people who are trafficked. Having accurate figures of victims is the core of appreciating how pervasive human trafficking is in the U.S., as noted by a statement from the National Institute of Justice. The FBI’s national Uniform Crime Reporting Program contains massive gaps created by most states reporting human trafficking data only within the past decade, and agencies at the state and local level being ill equipped to identify and investigate trafficking cases.

Victims, Baukema said, are the priority for both Operation Cross Country, and human trafficking investigators. Speaking with potential victims and providing them with support specialists is placed ahead of building potential cases against traffickers. The protection of victims’ privacy prevents him from sharing details of investigations, however, he spoke Wednesday in general terms of how agents offer assistance to victims.

The trafficking task force is not interested in prosecuting prostitution like a TV vice squad, he said. When someone is identified as offering commercial sex, an agent speaks with them in person without threatening an arrest.

“We say, ‘Are you interested in doing something else, is this working for you?’ Some of them will say yes… It’s much more typical for them to tell you, ‘No, I’m doing this not because I want to, but because it’s my best option right now,’” said Baukema.

The victims who answer “no,” are connected to services and advocates most frequently supplied by non-profit and faith-based organizations, he said. Those services include short and long-term shelter and access to job training to find work outside of commercial sex. When agents find children working in commercial sex, they are placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.

The four women found in the Billings operation ranged in age from early 20s to women in their late 30s. Only one woman had been living long-term in Billings. The rest were “travelers,” Baukema said, from out of state.

Tips of human trafficking come to Baukema from truck stops and hotels. Teachers, healthcare workers and social workers notify him of students and patients showing the signs of being trafficked: malnourished, avoiding eye contact and tattoos bearing the name or initials of their trafficker. Particularly in the Billings area, Baukema said, Indigenous women and girls vanish from the street and the internet into a trap house.

Traffickers take victims into homes in Billings under the guise of offering a bed and protection from whatever those victims were escaping on the surrounding reservations. Once inside, traffickers exploit their addictions, or create them. Victims then become a commodity plugged into a closed network, forced into sex by whoever took her in. Baukema likened what he called “trap house trafficking” to a buyers club. Those who know where to go and who to ask can access women for commercial sex without scouring dating websites for ads.

“It's very easy to get into this lifestyle, and it's very hard to get out," Baukema said. "We hear those stories a lot, and they’re very hard to corroborate because the women are moved around. By nature of the life style that they're living, they're very hard to track down. There's very often an addiction nexus, very often a mental health nexus. Those cases are very tough to investigate, but they exist."

"Buyers Club"

Similarly to agents halting citations for prostitution in recent years, those paying for sex are also rarely prosecuted. The exception, Baukema said, is when a john is trying to pay to rape a child.

Past investigations conducted by federal, state and local agents have led to prosecutions and convictions of well over a dozen men since the fall of 2021. Abraham Francis Leroy Montez, charged in Yellowstone County District Court with child sex abuse, was sentenced earlier this year to 20 years in prison for attempting to coax a 13-year-old girl into sex. Two other men, Thomas Clay Sebastian and Jason Robert Kroepelin, are awaiting the sentencing in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to sending sexually explicit photos to a minor and attempting to have sex with a minor, respectively.

The FBI and Montana DCI spearheaded investigations in Billings which led to charges filed against three men in July of this year. All through have pleaded not guilty, including Mark Samuel Baker, who the Winchester Star reported was a former officer with the Winchester Police Department in Virginia. Baker is accused of attempting to pay $80 to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

"The dynamic of power and control"

Sex trafficking cases prosecuted in Montana have increased exponentially in the past decade, according to data from the Montana Department of Justice. Cases rose from seven in 2015 to 68 in 2021. That increase is not a sign that the crime of sex trafficking is on the rise, both federal agents and local advocates previously told the Gazette, but rather law enforcement and their partners are becoming better equipped to locate victims and apprehend their traffickers.

Knudsen intends to ask the State Legislature to expand the DCI Human Trafficking Task Force during its 2023, he wrote. Currently, two agent are assigned to the task force: Baukema covering human trafficking in the eastern half of Montana, and supervising Agent Andrew Yedinak working in the west.

"Resources still are far, far from what we need"

Penny Ronning chairs the non-profit Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force, which she founded in 2016 alongside local attorney Stephanie Baucus. Ronning told the Gazette that while she was thrilled with the results of Operation Cross Country and applauded the work of law enforcement, she agreed with Knudsen and wanted to see the state dedicate more personnel and funding to combating human trafficking. Along with more agents to investigate trafficking, she said, lawmakers should be investing in victims services.

"We’re really making headway, but resources still are far, far from what we need," she said.

The state should play a larger role in providing critical shelter, food and counseling for victims of human trafficking on the grounds of preserving their dignity, and in assisting law enforcement, Ronning said. The more help the state can bring to victims, the more comfortable they'll feel sharing their stories with law enforcement.

"These victims and their families, they’re in danger, so it really does need to be on the part of the state to fund these services. If we help fund those services, we’re going to help victims come forward in greater ways to bring a case against a trafficker or a buyer. But if they don’t feel safe and protected, its going to be a challenge to make it through a court case," she said.

Victim and witness coordinators are the glue that hold the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office together, said Sarah Hyde, a senior deputy county attorney. The full-time staff members work with victims, whether they’ve had their lawn mower stolen or been violently assaulted, in keeping them in touch with prosecutors and getting them connected to services.

The challenge of prosecuting a human trafficking case, Hyde said, is many victims will not identify themselves and they have several good reasons not to.

“They fear retaliation. A trafficker is already thriving off of the dynamic of power and control that they’ve created…They may not self-identify as a victim because they don’t want to go back to whatever they had before, like in some sort of bittersweet way this could potentially be a better lifestyle for them,” Hyde said.

The multi-agency effort to combat human trafficking in and around Billings did not end with Operation Cross Country, Hyde said. From her perspective, the four women reached can get the help they need, and if they’re willing to talk, there are law enforcement agents willing to listen.

If you suspect human trafficking, call 911 in an emergency. In non-emergency situations call 1-833-406-STOP (1-833-406-7867) or reach an advocate via 406stop.com. If you see suspected traffickers, do not intervene, and remain at a safe distance. Take pictures of the trafficker, victim and vehicle license plate if possible.