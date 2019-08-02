The Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting the fourth annual Montana Local Food Challenge during August. Participants are encouraged to eat something local every day of the month, participate in weekly challenges and compete for weekly prizes.
Local foods build local communities and economies, support farm and ranch families, preserve genetic diversity, and support a clean environment and protect food security, according to a press release from the council. Local foods are also better for a person's health because they do not lose nutritional value during long storage and transport times.
All Montanans are invited to participate. For details about the challenge and to register, go to mtlocalfoodchallenge.org. The website also provides resources, including information about where to buy local foods throughout the state.