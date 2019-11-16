Frank and Kathy Cross have been named recipients of the 2019 Philip N. Fortin Humanitarian Award.
The Philip N. Fortin Humanitarian Award is presented by the Billings Family YMCA in recognition of a lifetime of distinguished volunteer, civic and professional achievement which has improved the quality of life within the Billings community.
Frank and Kathy Cross are native to Billings and have supported many organizations with their time, talents and financial support throughout their lives. They have been involved in the YMCA for many years. Frank was a camp counselor while in high school and their grandchildren continue to participate in Y programs. He is chairman emeritus of 360 Office Solutions.
You have free articles remaining.
In a press release from Billings Family YMCA, one of Frank and Kathy’s nominators wrote, “360 Office Solutions has grown over the years, but some things remain unchanged — their commitment to philanthropy and to service. As a partner of 360 Office Solutions, Frank Cross has shown through his actions the commitment to our community. He is a committed community volunteer who has sat on several boards, chairing fundraisers, coaching youth sports and attending fundraisers. Through his direction, the company has assisted countless individuals and many non-profit organizations from in-kind support to cash donations.”
Another nominator of the couple wrote, “Kathy has pursued civic involvement in Billings, currently serving as board chair for Dress for Success and is the former president of the Billings Public Library Foundation. Together, Frank and Kathy have combined their talents to successfully chair local fundraising events such as Mayfair and the Yellowstone County Relay for Life. They have also participated in a number of other fundraising events for local non-profit organizations.”
A celebration will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, during the YMCA’s annual Heritage Club Dinner at Northern Hotel. The community is invited to attend. Tickets cost $75 each, or $600 for a table of eight. For tickets, call Cindy McGinnis at 294-1641.