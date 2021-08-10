 Skip to main content
Fratt Historic Condos holding open house Aug. 14

Fratt building construction

The former Fratt School is being turned into luxury housing and six of the units have already been sold.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

An open house will be held Saturday from 1-3 p.m. to tour the newly finished Fratt Historic Condominiums at 235 N. 32nd street in downtown Billings.

The century-old building formally housed the St. Francis Upper School.

In one early report about the building’s conversion, developers said the condos for purchase range from 875 square feet to 1,511 square feet, with prices that could range from $204,000 to $399,000.

The building has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, and plans were to preserve the original maple floors, wood doors, trims and windows.

