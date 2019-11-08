The Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum will celebrate its re-opening with a celebration at its new location Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The museum has moved to 3024 Second Ave. N. in the former Good Earth Market building. Regular admission is $5 per person, but admission will be free during the Saturday re-opening. Donations are encouraged, and memberships will be for sale.
“This is a huge accomplishment for the museum,” said the museum’s Executive Director, Pete Bolenbaugh. “The staff, board, volunteers and community have worked tirelessly to get this move completed. We are very excited to be able to celebrate the grand reopening with the whole community.”
In October, the museum moved from 110 N. 29th St. The larger space will allow the museum to operate at a much larger capacity, hosting larger groups and field trips, accommodating parties, and allocating more space for innovative programming and diverse exhibits.
“The future is bright for Wise Wonders,” Bolenbaugh said. “This move is just the beginning of big things to come for us.”
Wise Wonders said its mission is to engage curious, creative and scientific minds in a playful learning environment for all children and families. Central to this mission is supporting STEM education through fun and interactive exhibits that support learning through play. Wise Wonders envisions a connected community that inspires a passion for lifelong family learning.
For more information, visit facebook.com/wisewonderschildrensmuseum or wisewonders.org. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.