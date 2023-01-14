Free agriculture research summit scheduled for Jan. 19 in Sidney

Montana State University’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center and its partners will hold the 2023 MonDak Agriculture Research Summit on Thursday in Sidney.

At the event, which aims to encourage interaction between farmers and ranchers, scientists from three partner facilities will report on agricultural research underway in eastern Montana and western North Dakota.

The summit is coordinated by North Dakota State University’s Williston Research Extension Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab in Sidney, and the Eastern Agricultural Research Center, which is one of seven statewide facilities in the MSU College of Agriculture’s Department of Research Centers.

The event will include research talks on dryland and irrigated crops; addressing pests such as grasshoppers and wheat stem sawfly; weed management; and water and soil health. It will also allow for one-on-one discussions with scientists to share questions and research needs. A morning poster session will give attendees time to browse additional research projects underway.

The free summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center at 2118 W. Holly St. in Sidney. Lunch will be provided courtesy of the Northern Pulse Growers Association. Other sponsors for the event include the city of Williston, Sustainable Oils, Sidney Sugars Inc., Agri-Industries and the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association.

Up to three private applicator credits are available for Montana producers attending this event.

Advance registration is encouraged. For more information or to register online, visit tinyurl.com/2023agsummit or contact Marley Manoukian, MSU Extension agriculture agent in Sidney/Richland County, at marley.manoukian@montana.edu or 406-433-1206 (office) or 406-489-1914 (cell).