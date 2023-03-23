RiverStone Health Hospice and Home Care will offer information on advance healthcare directives at three locations in April.

All sessions are free and open to community members. Montana forms for living wills and designating healthcare representatives will be available at all these presentations:

• At noon on April 13, a Thursday, at King of Glory Lutheran Church senior meal site, 4125 Grand Ave.

• At 1:30 p.m. on April 17, a Monday, at the Billings Public Library Community Room. A panel of experts will present information and answer your questions at the library workshop and a notary will be available for those who wish to complete advance directive forms. Light refreshments will be served.

• From 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. on April 21, a Friday, at the Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. Fourth St., in Laurel.

RiverStone Health has organized the library event on the day after National Healthcare Decisions Day, an annual effort to raise awareness of the importance of considering one’s end-of-life care preferences long before the end is near.

To learn more, please call Mary Abrahams at RiverStone Health at 406-651-6500.