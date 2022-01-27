Free at-home COVID-19 test kits available Saturday Jan. 29

Each kit contains two tests and that are intended to be used by one individual. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with a person known to have tested positive for COVID-19 virus should take a second test 24-48 hours after their initial test if they received a negative result. Test results should be reported to RiverStone Health at https://covid.riverstonehealth.org/covid-19-home-test-results/. Further information and instructions are provided at the time of test kit distribution. For more information on COVID-19 testing in Yellowstone County, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.