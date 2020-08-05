Free children's ID event planned

The Missing Children Alert Program will host a free children’s I.D. event at Albertsons at 1212 Grand Ave., from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year parents will be given a package which they can fill out at home. The package includes an I.D. card, brochures and a coloring book with helpful tips for the kids on how to stay safe. Also included is an instruction paper explaining what parents should know in case their child should become missing.
