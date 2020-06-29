Free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana VA Health Care Systems is again offering free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans.

MTVAHCS will conduct drive-through testing at 13 cities and towns throughout Montana in July.

In Billings, testing will take place at the VA outpatient clinic located at 1775 Spring Creek Drive, from 7-9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Other testing locations in July include Anaconda, Bozeman, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre, Helena, Kalispell, Lewistown, Miles City, Missoula and Plentywood.

Veterans will stay in their vehicles to be tested and will be notified within 30 days by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services if they test positive. The MTVAHCS will contact veterans who test negative.

All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering, which will be provided if needed.